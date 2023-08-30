‘Crumbl baby what is this’: Customer pays extra charge for gift-wrapping on order. It backfires

A Crumbl Cookies customer is calling out the chain after paying extra for a package to be gift-wrapped. According to the TikToker, the “gift wrapping” consisted of a single string wrapped around the box.

In a video with over 182,000 views, TikTok user Dr. Em (@dr.emzieees) shows the box in question.

“They asked if I wanted to pay an extra dollar for gift wrapping, and I said ‘Yeah,’ because it’s my friend’s birthday,” the TikToker says. She then shows the sole string wrapped around the box. “This is what they did. This is it. For a dollar.”

This isn’t the first time an internet user has complained about Crumbl’s gift wrapping. A user on Reddit recalled that, after paying an extra dollar for gift wrapping, their box was simply labeled with a sticker that said “Thinking of You.” Commenters on this post had similar experiences, with one claiming they received a sticker and a string similar to the TikToker.

Dr. Em later added in a comment that Crumbl did give her a sticker to go along with her string after she requested it.

In the comments section of the video, users shared their own experiences asking for extras from Crumbl.

“I did this and they didn’t even put the sticker or string,” wrote a user.

“One time I payed extra for a message and they wrote on the box with sharpie,” noted another.

“I was charged $1 for a sticker that said happy birthday! Insane!” exclaimed a third.

“I was so angry when this happened but I didn’t wanna be a Karen so I didn’t say anything,” offered an additional TikToker. “I’m still mad.”

Others simply mocked the gift wrapping.

“This literally looks like the string that holds a pair of shoes together at the store,” observed a commenter.

“I’m glad you’re laughing because I’d ask for my dollar back,” stated a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Crumbl and Dr. Em via email.