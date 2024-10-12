‘Not this week or any week’: Crumbl fans hype up repost trick on the cookie giant’s website. Should you bother?

According to this customer, there’s something a little suspicious about looking at Crumbl Cookies‘ TikTok repost section.

Featured Video

Known for the rotating weekly menu, Crumbl Cookies is lately trending for a different reason. Some users visiting the chain’s TikTok reposts note the lack of people of color represented. A majority of the repost videos features white content creators.

A content creator went to the Crumbl Cookies Tiktok repost section to confirm the rumors for herself and was shocked by what she saw.

Do Crumbl Cookies TikTok reposts lack diversity?

The TikTok posted by @ky.mckoy on Sep. 30 reveals that she heard users telling others to visit the Crumbl Cookies TikTok page and look through their reposts. “So everybody is saying go to Crumbl Cookies’ page and go to their repost list,” she says to start the video.

Advertisement

After doing so, @ky.mckoy said she is shocked at the lack of diversity in the reposts of customers and influencers. “I did it and I can say I’m kind of disappointed,” she says. “I did not expect that from Crumbl Cookie and I will not be going there this week.”

So, do Crumbl Cookies’ TikTok reposts lack diversity? A quick scan of the cookie chain’s page reveals a list of videos that includes some diversity, but does not appear to include any Black creators.

What are Crumbl Cookies values?

The Utah-based company has four core company values including authenticity, relationships, experience, and innovation. It also runs the Crumbl Cares program, which helps promote education.

Advertisement

Nowhere on the Crumbl Cookies website mentions the values of diversity and representation, nor does the company take any stances on social issues.

So what did the viewers think of the Crumbl Cookies TikTok reposts?

“As soon as I clicked it… the taste for Crumbl Cookies IMMEDIATELY left! Thanks for sharing,” wrote one user.

“Not a single post. Not one!” one user commented.

Advertisement

“Crumbl Cookie is trash. Find you an Insomnia Cookies and go there,” recommended one user.

“Dang, it’s snowing over there. I’m cold,” someone else joked.

The Daily Dot contacted @ky.mckoy over email and Instagram direct message. Additionally, we contacted Crumbl Cookies via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.