‘Are they gonna be raw in the middle too?’: Crumbl Cookies announces savory hand pies. Viewers are not impressed

On Oct. 16, Crumbl Cookies debuted what it called “Crumbl Savory Hand Pies” at its Provo, Utah location. This apparent test-run of the product features flavors like Chicken Pot Pie, BBQ Mac, Sausage Breakfast, and more.

According to a press release sent to the Daily Dot by Crumbl, the Provo store is offering a “limited-time-only selection of savory hand pies.”

“These hand pies are the perfect grab-and-go comfort food,” the press release reads. “Similar to purchasing Crumbl cookies, the hand pies can be ordered in quantities of one, four, six, and twelve. The combination is sure to satisfy your savory tooth while you share a bite to eat with family or friends.”

While these aren’t available nationwide, the move appears to signal a potential shift in the chain’s output during a time when competitors are popping up across the country. As several users on Reddit noted, the appearance of these pies may be attributable to Crumbl’s purchase of a company called Crust Club, as evidenced by a job listing from Crumbl claiming that Crust Club was “under Crumbl Enterprise.”

When the news of this offer landed on TikTok, reactions were mixed, as evidenced by the comments section of a recent video from TikTok user @snackolator.

Although @snackolator says he is confused by the move, he says he is “excited to see how this turns out.”

“I’m always a fan of any brand adding to their lineup, so I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how the Crumbl hand pies are received,” he wrote in an email to the Daily Dot. “For me, I think of sweets with Crumbl, so I can’t imagine going there for savory items, but if they’re really good it could be an opportunity for customers to grab something more filling when buying some cookies.”

“I think Crumbl does such a great job keeping excitement higher by having such a massive amount of cookies to rotate each week, so I wonder how they can transfer that to the hand pies,” he continued. “I’d definitely try the pizza hand pie first, but they had a Sweet Pork listed that sounded good along with the BBQ Mac.”

Commenters, however, largely did not share his enthusiasm.

“Are they gonna be raw in the middle too?” joked a commenter. This commenter is referencing a common complaint from Crumbl customers that their cookies are underbaked.

“But it will ruin the incredible smell inside of the Crumbl cookie store, and that makes me sad,” speculated another.

“Are these going to be 1,000 calories each as well ??” asked a third. This user is referencing the high-calorie count of many Crumbl cookies, which is a frequent surprise for customers. For context, each Crumbl cookie has anywhere from 600 to 800 calories.

“I just feel like u can get much better tasting things for cheaper lol,” stated an additional TikToker.

That said, many were excited by the possibility of being able to pick up a hand pie in a Crumbl store.

“Simply BRILLIANT. I love Crumbl,” wrote a user.

“Savory > Sweet. I’m about to make a trip to Provo,” offered a second.

“I would try them, provided they’re reasonably priced,” detailed a further TikToker.

“These are about to hit so hard I just know it!” exclaimed a commenter.

“Even if they don’t work out, I love seeing how brands are constantly working to innovate their lineup to increase sales and excitement,” concluded @snackolator in his email. “This is definitely a look into how Crumbl is trying to breakthrough beyond just bakery items.”