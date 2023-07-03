‘This is wut I got when I ordered a variety box through doordash lmao’: Crumbl cookie worker takes home order that was never picked up. It backfires

TikToker Madeline (@kissmeidotheatre) uploaded a video in which she said that she took an order of Crumbl cookies home after it wasn’t picked up by the customer. However, the worker wasn’t too happy when she discovered which cookies they were.

The video began with a shot of a closed box of Crumbl cookies. The TikToker then opened the box to reveal four of the brand’s “Classic Pink Sugar” cookies, as the TikTok audio said, “Brah.”

According to the Crumbl Cookies website, the pink confection is, “An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.” The website also notes that the cookie, “now [contains] real almond extract,” divulging a small detail of their notoriously secret recipes.

Madeline isn’t the first Crumbl Cookie employee to take home cookies at the end of the day. She also explained the situation further in a text overlay on the video.

In it, she wrote, “This order never got picked up at work so I took it home and opened it… my disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.” The clip garnered over 170,000 views since being posted one day ago.

Judging from the comments section, it appeared that viewers had some pretty strong feelings about the pink sugar cookie from Crumbl.

One user disagreed with Madeline’s lack of enthusiasm for getting stuck with this four-pack, writing that it was, in fact, “The BEST flavor.”

Someone else wrote, “The only cookie from there I can even attempt to eat,” while another remarked, “Why? The pink sugar cookies are great.”

But there were also a number of folks who appeared to agree with Madeline’s dislike of the pink sugar cookies.

“No wonder they didn’t come pick it up,” someone penned.

Another said, “This is wut I got when I ordered a variety box through doordash lmao,” while someone else opined, “So glad that flavor is getting discontinued.”

One commenter who claimed to work at Crumbl said that workers at the store despise the flavor. “Id cry,” the user said, before adding that employees, “judge everyone that gets pink sugars.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Crumbl via email and Madeline via TikTok comment for further information.