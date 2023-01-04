‘When your Crumbl doesn’t pay you well’: Crumbl Cookies employee takes cookies to make up for wage

A Crumbl Cookies worker says they take home cookies at the end of their shift to offset their low wages in a now-viral TikTok, sparking discussion in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker @tacobellfan22 on Dec. 31, a Crumbl Cookies employee fills up a box of cookies straight from the shelf. The text overlay reads, “when your crumbl doesn’t pay you well so you just take home all of the cookies.”

This isn’t the first time a Crumbl Cookies worker has gone viral for speaking out about subpar work conditions. In August, the Daily Dot reported on an ex-employee who said there was “no training” and “no communication” after taking a job at Crumbl Cookies.

The hourly rate the TikToker receives is unclear, as staff wages vary depending on store location. The Daily Dot reached out to @tacobellfan22 and to Crumbl Cookies via email for more information.

The video has amassed over 853,000 views as of Jan.4, with other Crumbl Cookies workers sharing their experiences in the comments.

“Ours watches the cameras and takes it out of your paycheck if you take cookies,” a commenter wrote.

“I’ve never met someone who worked at Crumbl that didn’t hate their lives because of it,” another remarked.

“I used to work there and customers and employees who asked at the end of the night got them lmao but i quit after a month fuck that,” a third added.