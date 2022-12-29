‘When Crumble makes you sign an NDA’: Crumbl Cookies employee claims they have to put in a code to read the recipes

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that Crumbl Cookies requires employees to enter a code and “sign an NDA” before viewing the restaurant’s recipes.

In a video with over 850,000 views, TikTok user KREADY (@readyrolll) writes in the text overlay, “When crumble makes you sign a NDA and put in a code every time you wanna see the recipes.”

In the caption, she adds, “It’s TOP secret Y’all.”

It’s common for restaurants to keep their recipes a closely-guarded secret. For example, Coca-Cola has become famous for the secrecy of its recipe, even creating a vault that purports to hold the true recipe for the bubbly drink.

Crumbl Cookies is no different. Still, the confidential nature of a recipe many users on TikTok claim to be mediocre at best provided fodder for interesting and humorous discussion.

“Step 1: take the box mix, Step 2: add 20 sticks of butter,” commented one user. This user appears to be referencing a controversy from earlier this year in which Betty Crocker cake mix was spotted being used in a Crumbl Cookies recipe.

“Fr the recipe is just take it out of the oven 20 mins early until there’s still dough in the middle,” offered another.

“They act like you got access to nuclear codes,” joked a third.

“It’s bc they skip the part where you put them in the oven right,” added a further TikToker. Crumbl Cookies are soft cookies, which may be different from crispier cookies to which users may be accustomed.

That said, complaints about Crumbl Cookies being under-baked are numerous, with a sizeable amount of users taking to platforms like Reddit to complain about the perceived or genuine failure to fully bake their treats.

Still, other users in the comments are enthusiastic about Crumbl Cookies.

“I like how the cookies are like half raw tbh,” stated a commenter.

“The fact that so many people in the comments don’t understand what soft baked cookies are LOL,” shared an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Crumbl Cookies via email and KREADY via TikTok comment.