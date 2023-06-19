‘Those are nope stairs that lead to nope-land’: Renter finds a hidden, descending staircase in the closet after living there 3 years. Then she calls a medium. Then she climbs down

In a series of viral TikToks, a Los Angeles psychologist explored a spooky discovery after living in a house for three years—there’s a staircase in the closet, and it just might be haunted.

TikTok user Julia Henning (@iamjuliahenning), who works as a relationship and conscious life coach, was cleaning her closet when she noticed something. She lifted up a floor door, revealing a spiral wooden staircase. She ended her first video by closing it.

In the second video, Henning wanted to give her 30,000 followers an update regarding the staircase. It was “not very stable.” As she walked a couple of steps, she was greeted with darkness. She now understood why her closet had a metal latch. She noted that she’s not a vlogger, and therefore prefers a professional explore the space.

In the third video, Henning said she invited a medium to check it out. The fourth video unveiled the medium walking down the staircase. However, the medium refused to get very far, stating that she didn’t “feel comfortable.”

In the fifth video, Henning shared how the medium “could feel” a presence in the house. When Henning first opened the door to the crawl space, “weird sh*t” allegedly started happening: “The door not closing at 3am” and “weird dreams.” Even a friend of hers “didn’t feel good” after she left. Since both Henning’s friend and the medium didn’t want to go down there, Henning decided to take matters into her own hands.

So, she slid on goggles and her ski mask and headed down the stairs.

The sixth video showed her in the crawl space, enclosed in cement walls. Cracks were spread on the cement floor. Then, she turned the camera to unveil the faded names “Joe” and “John” written on the walls. She flipped the camera to the right where a wooden wine case and a wooden cabinet stood. According to Henning, this was not connected to the crawl space.

The seventh video picked up where she left off, the content creator lifting up a paper about the house being fumigated on June 7, 1993. In addition, there were “a lot of termites.” On the shelf of the dusty cabinet, a jar rested full of random trinkets. In the final installment, Henning walked up back the stairs.

“Something was definitely moving,” she said on her way back up.

All of the videos amassed over 14 million views combined. The Daily Dot reached out to Henning via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.