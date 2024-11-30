‘This really is outrageous’: Woman buys cream cheese from Aldi and then Walmart. Are we being ripped off?

A woman leaves viewers stumped after weighing three blocks of cream cheese from Walmart and Aldi in a now-deleted satirical TikTok that went viral.

Featured Video

In a video with over 630,000 views, TikToker ManiBlessings (@maniblessings) says she purchased several blocks of 8-ounce (oz) cream cheese from grocers Walmart and Aldi.

She places them one by one on a food scale. The first block weighs in at 7.4 oz. The second comes in at 7.6 oz. And the third is 7.5 oz. The classic holiday carol “12 Days of Christmas” plays in the background.

“But we’re being ripped off, and as a person who bakes on weight, this makes it difficult,” the caption reads, alongside the hashtags #comedy and #satire. But to commenters who didn’t read the caption, the weight discrepancy is not so funny.

Advertisement

“Call and lodge a complaint,” one suggests.

“And that’s with the paper on,” another says.

“It has nothing to do with Aldi or Walmart. Try the manufacturer of said product,” a third adds.

Should you measure in ounces or fluid ounces?

Many viewers point out that the TikToker weighed the cream cheese in fluid ounces, not ounces, which could explain the discrepancy. Only liquids should be weighed in fluid ounces—and despite the spreadability of cream cheese, it is a solid.

Advertisement

“It’s the fact that people don’t know the difference between fluid ounce and ounce for me,” one writes.

“Can you switch the scale to actual ounces instead of fluid ounces?” another asks.

“You’re not being ripped off, you’re measuring wrong,” a third claims.

Viewers argue

In the comments section of the deleted video, viewers went back and forth over the claim that the video was #satire.

Advertisement

“Y’all it literally says #satire #comedy. They obviously know the scale is on fl oz,” one wrote.

“10/10 rage bait,” another quipped.

However, others insisted that manufacturers are, in fact, cheating consumers out of the correct amount of product.

“They are cutting everything down! Even the cake mix boxes are way less than they used to be!” one said.

Advertisement

“I’m so over the shrinkflation. Do yourself a favor and just start buying the generic, most of the time you can’t tell the difference,” another said. And while the TikTok was satire, they may be right. The Daily Dot has reported on several instances in which companies have shrunk products as grocery prices continue to soar.

“Cups at coffee places aren’t the right ounces either. Pour a 20 oz into a pint glass with room at the top,” a third adds.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker puts the controversy to rest, weighing her cheese in oz this time. The block of cream cheese is 8.2 oz—0.2 oz more than promised.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to ManiBlessings via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Walmart via media form and Aldi via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.