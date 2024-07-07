‘Got so much worse and I was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s’: Woman says get this checked out if you’ve had COVID

A woman recently diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease issued a PSA about the health complications that can arise after recovering from COVID.

Hannah (@spoonfulofhannah) uploaded a video to TikTok, in which she shared the details about her condition and how she was diagnosed. She also urged others who have had COVID to get their thyroid and antibodies checked.

Woman says COVID caused hypothyroidism

Hannah says, “Almost two years after the first infection, my hypothyroidism got so much worse and I was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s.”

Hypothyroidism is when a person’s thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones. Since Hannah’s hormones were so out of balance, her doctors diagnosed her with Hashimoto’s disease. Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the thyroid glad, which can lead to a variety of issues like fatigue, constipation, muscle weakness, depression, and muscle and joint aches. People like Hannah with autoimmune diseases can be much more susceptible to infections and other diseases.

This led to her having to get her thyroid removed.

“My body had completely destroyed my thyroid within two years,” Hannah says of the disease, and adds that her surgery took an additional hour than is usual because of how deeply scarred and calcified the area was.

She also says that she knows a number of other people who have developed thyroid problems and Hashimoto’s disease after having COVID.

“And before you can say, ‘Oh, how do you know COVID caused this,’ it was linked to COVID by my doctors. There are also thousands of studies online that prove what I’m saying,” she says.

Hannah reiterates the seriousness of the issue at the end of the video, saying, “I do not care what age you are, every single person should get their thyroid checked. Catch it early.”

Hannah’s post received 926,200 views, and a number of viewers shared similar stories.

“My mom was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease after getting COVID,” one person wrote.

“Get your [heart rate and blood pressure] checked too. I developed both Hashimoto’s and POTS,” wrote another, referring to Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which is when the autonomic nervous system does not work as it should leading to a person feeling dizzy, especially when standing up from a lying position.

“Yes,” Hannah agreed, adding, “Important to note though that POTS is not a heart condition and won’t show with normal cardiac testing.”

A few commenters also shared how difficult it had been for them to convince their doctors that their symptoms were real and of concern, even after a COVID diagnosis.

“How do you get your doc to listen if your labs are borderline or ‘appear normal,’” one person asked.

“My doctor checked my thyroid years ago and refused to test it again. Every female in my family has thyroid issues, but he keeps saying it’s just in my head. Go figure,” another said.

Hannah advised, “Find another doctor if possible! Make sure to ask him to list it on your chart that he is refusing to check it again.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannah via email for further information.