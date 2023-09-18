‘That’s less than a frozen lunch’: Customer preps 13 meals from Costco stir fry platter, says it only cost $3.15 per meal

When a grocery store says something is family-sized, maybe it’s just a cue to consider yourself a family of one. TikTok creator LazyBtchKitchen (@lazybtchkitchen) recently posted a viral meal prep hack using two such portions of food from Costco.

The video has almost 640,000 views and 40,000 likes as of Monday.

The creator starts with two large family-size containers of Kirkland-brand yakisoba chicken stir fry. The goal, she says, is to portion it out and freeze it.

She cuts the larger pieces of vegetables and chicken with scissors to stretch the meal further. Then, she mixes all the components together, including the sauce. With two packages combined, that’s 6.85 pounds of food for “roughly $41,” she says. (It’s actually $41.54, if you add up the price tags shown on the two containers.)

As the creator points out, this method also cuts down on the number of dishes one might use; she just dirtied one pot used to mix the stir-fry components together.

She portions out a half pound in vacuum-sealed bags, ending up with 13 bags. That’s $3.15 per meal, she says (or $3.20, if you want to be technical).

“So in my opinion, that’s worth it,” the creator concludes.

One commenter wrote, “That’s less than a frozen lunch.”

Another asked in the comments, “How do you reheat from frozen?” The creator replied, “Microwave for a bit, set in fridge to thaw the night before or if not in a hurry just toss in a skillet! I cover and add sesame oil if I’m skillet-ing.”

One viewer chimed in, “I stretch this further by adding more broccoli and carrots.”

“How do you heat it back up with the noodles getting mushy? Every time I freeze noodles when I reheat them. They turn into a mushy mess,” someone commented. The creator replied, “They aren’t cooked all the way! So when you heat them up they finish cooking and aren’t mushy!”

Several viewers also commented that Costco sells a frozen version of this dish for even cheaper.

This is just one of the latest meal prep hacks that food creators have shared on TikTok. One person recently shared her experience with a similar hack using a salmon meal from Whole Foods.

Another creator tried out meal prepping with chicken enchiladas from a local Mexican joint. Others have shared their meal prep ideas using food from Sam’s Club and Chili’s.

The Daily Dot reached out to LazyBtchKitchen via TikTok and Costco via email.