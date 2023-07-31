‘5 meals for $26’: Customer shares Sam’s Club meal prep hack

A TikToker has shared a simple Sam’s Club meal prep hack that saves her time and money on dinner. The clip has gained steam online with over 2.6 million views since it was first shared last Wednesday.

In the video, user Daniella Shaba (@d_shaba) takes viewers to the prepared food section of Sam’s Club.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but you can literally meal prep using Sam’s Club food,” Shaba says.

She proceeds to grab a container of Italian-style herb grilled chicken breast, Brussels sprouts, and a 6-count of potatoes au Gratin. Viewers can see on the self-checkout screen that her total came out to $26.44.

At home, Shaba pulls out five Tupperware containers and portions out a piece of chicken, a potato stack, and brussel sprouts. The final step is drizzling a bit of balsamic vinegar glaze over the food.

“5 meals for $26,” the text overlay on the video reads. “460 calories per meal.”

While Shaba deviated to meal content in this video, she is most known on TikTok for her candy videos. She particularly posts and promotes treats from the shop Candy Boulevard, but it’s unclear if she’s the owner or just an employee of the company.

The store site even offers a $115 video add-on in which Shaba will pack a customer’s candy order in a TikTok video and tag the person.

Commenters under the video had mixed reactions.

Several poked fun at the way Shaba pronounced potatoes au Gratin—which are sliced and baked potatoes covered in cheese, cream, and butter.

“Potatoes ah-grewton,” the top comment read.

“Omg the way I sprained my ankle running to the comments after she said potatoes ah groupon,” another person joked.

Others pointed out why the hack wasn’t for them.

“I’d be so sick of that after day 2,” a commenter said.

“I would eat all those containers late at night,” another wrote.

“Cheaper and healthier then going out to eat 3x a week but will i do it? probably not” a viewer pointed out.

