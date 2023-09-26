‘The reason they never hire is because people never leave’: Costco worker says employees get raises every 6 months

A Costco worker issued a public service announcement of four “things people need to know before working at Costco.”

Matt (@mattfindz), a Costco food service assistant and cart pusher, posted the PSA to TikTok on Sept. 14. It has received 2.2 million views since.

The first item on Matt’s list is that Costco workers “get drug tested.” He does not specify whether the drug testing is part of the application process or whether workers are continuously tested while employed with Costco.

Next, he says Costco workers have to be punctual. “You have a 3-minute time slot to be there,” he says. For example, if your shift starts at 5, you must be there between 5 and 5:03. “If you’re there after 5:03, you’re marked,” he states. “Your goal is to have perfect attendance.”

Matt’s following point is, “When you get hired, you’re not really hired.” He explains that there is a 90-day probation period where employees must “prove” themselves, “and then they choose whether or not they want to hire you.”

Lastly, Matt says Costco workers get a 50-cent raise for every thousand hours they work. So those who work 40 hours a week receive a pay bump about every six months, he says. Matt also adds that the company “looks at seniority more than anything” when it comes to raises.

In the comments section, many Costco workers confirmed Matt’s statements.

“I always tell [new] hires to be as perfect as possible in the first 90 days im almost at my two year mark as a stocker,” one viewer wrote.

“This is facts I work at Costco,” a second confirmed.

However, other viewers noted that Costco’s employee requirements were not unique.

“Yk every single job wants you to be on time and have a 90 day probationary period,” one user commented.

“‘they expect me to show up and be on time!’ yeah so doesn’t every employer on the face of the planet,” a second pointed out.

So, is what Matt said true? Based on information from various career websites, Costco conducts drug testing for prospective employees, and there is a 90-day probation period before becoming a permanent worker.

He seems to have been mistaken about the pay raises, however. According to Indeed, “Very often, usually between every 6 months you receive a $1.00 raise depending on how [many] hours you put into the company.”

The Daily Dot contacted Costco via media request form and Matt via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information.