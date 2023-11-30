‘They sell caskets too’: Customer shares little-known benefit of Costco membership that saved her hundreds of dollars

A Costco customer says the big-box store offers discounts that people might not automatically associate with a store known for priced-to-move rotisserie chickens. But she contends they’re definitely worth investigating.

The TikTok video highlighting the deals comes from creator N’Dea (@bmekween), getting more than 585,000 views in a single day since going up on Tuesday.

The video begins with a stitch of another TikToker saying she’s in her second year of using the same box of trash bags procured from Costco. N’Dea then tells her audience, “I don’t think people fully grasp the benefits of a Costco membership.”

She first highlights Costco vacations, noting that its online package travel deals are “how I found out about the wonder that was Costco.”

She goes on to talk about getting car insurance and contact lenses through the retailer. For the latter, she notes that she was preparing to pay $250 for two months’ worth of contact lenses but investigated and learned she could get six months’ worth of lenses for that amount through Costco.

As she said in a caption accompanying her video, “You can thank me later.”

The TikTok video echoes another recent offering, covered by the Daily Dot, in which a creator brags about surprising deals available on a “hidden corner” of its website.

Commenters enthusiastically shared their own favorite tips.

“People are sleeping on Costco jewelry!” one said. “Both my engagement ring and wedding band are from Costco.”

Another suggested, “All Costco car rentals come with a free second driver and usually 20-25% discount. It’s amazing!”

That turned a couple of heads from people who didn’t realize online car rentals were an offering the retailer made available.

Also, if you want to buy a car, the big-box store’s there for you. “You can also find your car through Costco,” someone shared. “You tell them what you want, make, model and they tell you where to go to get it. My parents did it.”

Another revealed you can take Costco with you on your final journey, noting, “They sell caskets too.”

That prompted N’Dea to quip, “They might as well.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to N’Dea via email and Costco via online media form.