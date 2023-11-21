‘Cries in Sams’ Club’: Costco shopper shows you can get an ‘entire’ Thanksgiving meal at Costco to-go for $40. Here’s what’s in it

Cooking a large meal can get expensive during Thanksgiving. A Costco customer has you covered, sharing a to-go Thanksgiving meal deal that contains your essentials for $40.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Kassidee (@itsmekassidee) who unveiled a premade meal selection at the popular grocery chain. For $40, the Thanksgiving meal consisted of mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, stuffing, and a seasoned turkey. Then, she unveiled the inside of the containers. There was a seasoned turkey with green sauce on one tray and the other had cranberry sauce, green beans, and stuffing. Kassidee concluded the video by revealing rows of premade meals.

“Heads up for those with just a few to feed this thanksgiving,” she captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kassidee via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video amassed 2.1 million views and viewers confirmed this was a good idea.

“Yep did this one year when it was just me and my 3 kids and it was perfect for us without wasting,” one viewer wrote.

“Had this last year. It’s seasoned well. Bland string beans but I didn’t mind. Made me feel healthier. Totally worth the buy if you don’t wanna cook,” a second concurred.

Others mourned how they wouldn’t be able to get their hands on one of these premade meals.

“cries in sams club,” one user commented.

“omg no way. I’m SO BROKE,” a second remarked.

“This looks good! I wish I could afford it for my family,” a third stated.

Furthermore, other content creators found creative ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner. Budget-friendly creator Rebecca revealed her Thanksgiving haul from Dollar Tree. She purchased “instant mashed potatoes, crispy onions, cream of mushroom soup, and canned green beans to make green bean casserole, and frozen country ham slices” for $20.

How much does a typical Thanksgiving dinner cost? According to USA Today, “Last year, the average cost of a Thanksgiving feast for 10 was $64.05, according to the Farm Bureau. Although 2023 estimates are not yet available, the Consumer Price Index shows food-at-home prices up 2.4% this year. Although turkey prices are decreasing, side dishes are not following similar trends. Thanksgiving side dishes are expected to be 4% more expensive in 2023 compared to last year.”

By those standards, the Costco pre-packed option is a verified deal.