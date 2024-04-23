‘Why are we paying for half a bottle?’: Costco shopper blasts seasoning bottles like Ranch, Old Bay for being ‘half empty’

A man called out Costco for selling seasoning bottles that are half empty. But some viewers are defending the store, pointing out the many reasons the Costco seasonings seem half empty.

TikTok user @just_n_time_2_tok was in the Costco seasoning aisle when he noticed the seasoning bottles weren’t filled all the way up. “Why are we paying for half a bottle of seasoning?” he questions via text overlay of his video. The video, which uses the TikTok-viral sound “Oh No,” was viewed 787,000 times.

In his video, the content creator holds up bottles of various seasonings. First, he holds up a bottle of Old Bay, showing the camera how it’s not filled all the way to the top. Next, he shows different seasonings by the brand Kinder’s. He then calls out Spice Lab’s Taco Seasoning, Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning, and Dash Blend Salt-Free Seasoning.

The shopper, however, seems pleased with Costco’s Kirkland-branded Everything Bagel Seasoning, which appears to be filled up all the way in his video.

“Thanks, Kirkland for filling your bottles all the way!” his text overlay continues.

Seasoning is sold by weight, not volume

According to SpiceLux, while ounces can refer to either weight or volume, spices get sold by the weight. The amount of dry spice by weight that fits in a given jar varies depending [on its] density. For this reason, store-bought spices will display different weights in the same size container,” SpiceLux explains.

Viewers pointed this out to the TikToker in the comments section. “It’s almost like they sell it by the weight,” one of the top comments on the video reads.

“You’re paying for the weight of the powder inside not the volume of the bottle..” another wrote.

Viewers also offered some other reasons why the seasonings are not full.

“I work at a spice company. when the jars are first filled, they are filled to the top. the product settles after a few hours,” another top comment reads.

Should you buy seasoning from Costco?

Some expert Costco shoppers advise against purchasing seasonings from Costco due to how large the spice bottles are. Spices lose their flavor over time, so it’s recommended they are finished within two to three years, according to Healthline.

The Daily Dot reached out to @just_n_time_2_tok via Instagram direct message and to Costco via media contact form.

