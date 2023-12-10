‘She acted like I offended her’: Costco customer says she was served melted ice cream. This is what she got when she asked for a new one

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after recounting an unpleasant experience she had at Costco.

In a video with over 486,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Vivi Kim (@howwyoobin) says that she went to Costco to purchase the company’s new strawberry vanilla soft serve. After she placed an order, Kim says that the person working at the counter collected her receipt, and then did not go to the soft serve machine.

“She goes over to the fridge or freezer and takes out a cup that was already inside,” Kim says. “And I’m just already thinking like, ‘Huh? what is going on?’”

Upon further examination, Kim says she discovered that the soft serve was not only not fresh, but it was “melted” and “liquid.”

While Kim says she’s not typically the type of person to complain, this incident left her “so hurt” to the point where she “almost cried in the middle of a Costco,” given that she had been looking forward to the treat for some time.

“…She gave me melted ice cream in a cup that another customer apparently hadn’t picked up,” Kim explains. “I was like, ‘Um, excuse me, this ice cream is a little melted. Could I just get a new one?’ And this lady, guys, she looked at me like I asked her for her firstborn child.”

The employee then allegedly made her a messy cup of soft serve that wasn’t “even filled”. While Kim was happy to get the soft serve, the experience left her questioning what exactly she did to spark that reaction.

“The fact that I was treated that way, I was so hurt,” she explains, “Like what did I do? What did I do to you? Did I, did I speak to you in, like, an off tone?”

In the comments section, many users said that Kim should take the issue up with Costco.

“Send Costco an online feedback regarding that store location!! They need to know,” a user said.

“You were happy. You were excited about something and she hated you for it. You did NOTHING wrong. This was fully her being jealous of your happiness,” added another.

“I would have went straight to the store manager and showed them! Please do that next time!” exclaimed a third.

Kim wrote in a comment that she has left a negative Yelp review and submitted a statement via the company’s website.

