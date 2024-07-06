‘I’m using mine until they run out’: Why are Costco shoppers ditching their Kirkland wipes?

Costco shoppers are turning their backs on Kirkland baby wipes after a class-action lawsuit brought some unsettling details to light. In a viral TikTok, content creator and parent Gina (@momlifewithgina) shared how she was torn over whether to continue using the wipes or not.

In a video that has amassed 677,600 views as of Saturday, Gina let the camera pan to her two packs of Costco wipes, while an on-screen caption read: “POV: You hear about the lawsuit with Kirkland wipes and can’t decide if one more wipe is worth the risk.” Gina didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Why is Costco being sued?

But what exactly is the risk associated with these wipes? Some commenters were unclear, with one user writing that “this is the first [they’re] hearing about this.” Another urged commenters to “spill the tea”. As it turns out, that tea was already being spilled in a courtroom. Costco faces a class-action lawsuit because its wipes allegedly contain chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Costco didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form.

What are PFAS chemicals?

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), PFAS chemicals have been linked to cancers, thyroid issues, liver damage, and other wider fertility problems. The EEA also notes that PFAS chemicals are known as “forever chemicals” because of their lingering presence both in human bodies and the wider environment. The lawsuit claims that Costco omitted the fact that PFAS are in the wipes, and in turn, argues that the company was being dishonest when it promised customers on the packaging that its wipes weren’t harmful to children and babies.

In light of the lawsuit, numerous commenters claimed that they took their wipes back to the store and got a refund, while others described how they no longer used the wipes on their children. However, some TikTok users remained unconvinced that the wipes were all that dangerous.

“People don’t realize it’s in so many things. including our bloodstream at this point,” one user added. “It’s in makeup, our pans, popcorn. it’s sadly very unavoidable.”

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) corroborates the widespread nature of PFAS, as the organization notes on its website that PFAS “can be present in our water, soil, air, and food as well as in materials found in our homes or workplaces.”

But despite the widespread nature of the substance, that hasn’t stopped concerned consumers from going to court over it. It was only recently that Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink faced legal trouble for allegedly having PFAS in the grape flavor of its drink—especially since it was marketed toward kids.

