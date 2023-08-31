‘Comments not going the way he thought’: Costco customer shames woman for not helping man load groceries in car. It backfires

A woman was recorded in a Costco parking lot standing behind a shopping cart as a man loaded all of the items from it into their vehicle.

The person behind the camera, a TikToker named JP (@jpwhite14), heavily criticized the woman for not lifting a finger to help the man, labeling her a “passenger princess.”

“Passenger princess for sure, she ain’t helping her husband at all. Red flag, homie! Look she ain’t move. I mean, I guess that’s how it’s supposed to be, but come on man,” he says as he watched from his vehicle.

The woman is standing with the shopping cart as the man unloads the groceries in the car.

“She is not moving. For real, legit, she ain’t move one foot. And he got her some flowers right there. Is she gonna move? She ain’t gonna load one thing? You think she’ll put the basket back? You guys think she’ll put the basket back?” JP asks viewers.

While JP was gobsmacked by the woman’s inactivity, there were tons of folks in the comments section who didn’t seem to think it wasn’t a problem she didn’t put a single item inside of the vehicle.

“She’s so nice she kept him company. I go inside with the AC,” one said.

Many stated they enjoy a similar dynamic in their own relationships and that the dynamic may be more even than it seems.

“I do all the shopping and he just follows so he can put them in the car,” TikToker @lizkhalifa_11 said.

“My man has me and the kids get in the car and get the AC running. I put it all away when we get home. It’s balance,” another shared.

The comments overwhelmingly favored the woman’s actions; one of the top comments pokes fun at the way the video backfired on JP. “Comments not going the way he thought,” TikToker @christinaisamess pointed out.

The Daily Dot has reached out to JP via TikTok comment.