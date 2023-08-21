‘I can hardly see around my daughter’: Walmart shopper complains about new shopping carts, says she’s now eye-to-eye level with her child

A Walmart shopper says the location she shops at just rolled out new shopping carts. There’s just one not-so-tiny problem with them.

TikToker Maddy Charlson (@maddycharlson) filmed herself from inside the store, pushing a shopping cart that her toddler-aged child is sitting in. “Walmart did not think about short people before getting these new carts. I can hardly see around my daughter lol,” her text overlay reads.

The first part of the clip is shot in a POV style in which the TikToker demonstrates how difficult it is to see past her child as she walks through the aisles. Then, the video cuts to a profile shot of Charlson and her kid to demonstrate just how tall the new carts. Her daughter’s head sits slightly higher than hers as she walks throughout the store.

“WHY ARE THEY SO TALL??” she added in a caption for the video, which garnered over 312,000 views.

Apparently, this is a problem other shoppers have not only had with Walmart but with other retailers as well. “This is how I feel at Costco and I hate it,” a self-described “5’2 girly” wrote.

Another Costco customer said the store’s carts make them “feel like [they’re] playing ‘store’ like a child.”

“I HATE the new cart. The handle is practically at my shoulder. I wish they had something smaller still,” a Walmart shopper said.

On the flip side, tall people are rejoicing. “I hope my walmart gets new carts. I’m 6’0 and love things made for tall people,” one shopper quipped.

Charlson also criticized Walmart in the comments section for not considering the difficulties shorter folks experience while using taller carts. “Glad Walmart only thought of fixing tall peoples issues,” she said in response to a commenter who was excited about the tall carts.

Charlson implied that she is 5 feet and 3 inches tall in response to another commenter.

According to Healthline, “the average height for women in the United States is about 5 foot 4 inches,” and the average height for men in the U.S. is 5 foot 9 inches. So it doesn’t seem like Walmart rolled out these carts with average shoppers’ heights in mind.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Charlson via TikTok comment for further information.