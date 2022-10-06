‘You make more than me and I’m a teacher’: Costco worker shares he sometimes makes $44 an hour

While Costco may be mostly known for its massive quantities for low prices, the company is slowly becoming better known for something else: its positive treatment of employees.

Numerous users on TikTok have shared the high wages and benefits they’ve earned from their time working for the company.

Now, another user has gone viral after sharing the story of their time working for the company, saying that the high pay and benefits is part of what keeps them working for the company.

In a video with over 169,000 views, user Michael (@yeaboyyyyyyd) shows the name tag he wore on his first day at work, explains his initial salary, and details what he earns today. Spoiler alert: It’s more than you might expect.

“When I started, I got hired on part time at $11.50 an hour with time-and-a-half on Sundays,” Michael says. Accounting for inflation, Michael’s starting wage would equal $14.39 per hour in 2022 dollars.

Today, Michael says he currently makes “just shy of $29 an hour.” On Sundays, this wage increases to “around $44 an hour.”

“When you work for a company that takes care of you, your benefits are stacked. Your 401K is stacked. Your insurance is amazing,” he shares. “10 out of 10. Recommend.”

“I was 26 when I started. And all I needed was a second job. Turned into a career,” he added in comments.

Costco has frequently been lauded for the treatment of its employees, with job site Indeed naming it as its top-rated workplace for compensation and benefits for two years in a row.

“According to Indeed, Costco employees praised the company for its great culture and for paying new employees a minimum wage of $14 per hour, almost double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour,” writes CNBC.

“The company also received great reviews for promoting its staff and offering raises, with the average hourly wage for a Costco employee being roughly $22.50,” the article continues.

In comments, users were surprised by the high wages.

“You make more than me and I’m a teacher,” one user wrote.

“You’re making more than me and i’m a nurse, in alabama tho so that’s no shocker but still,” another added.

Others voiced that this video solidified their love of Costco.

“That’s why I continue to shop there over sams,” stated a commenter.

“So proud Costco stated here in the PNW,” agreed another. “Not all of our companies take care of their employees (looking at you Amazon!).”

“Why can’t companies be like Costco?” asked a further commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via Media Request Form and Michael via TikTok comment.