‘And my sister works for corporate’: Shopper catches Dollar General worker closing store early so they can go home. She drove 25 minutes to get there

Recently, a TikToker went viral after filming her confrontation with Dollar General employees who tried to close the store early.

In a video posted on May 17, TikTok user @divakesha captured a tense exchange at a Dollar General store. The footage shows the moment she challenged the employees who were blocking the door and refused to let her in.

“Bruh, what’d you say y’all close at at 9:45? And what time do you leave?” @divakesha asks in the video. One employee responds, stating they walk out at 10 o’clock but remaining vague about the actual close time.

“Walking out the door at 10 o’clock. Y’all heard that? So what is this? And my sister works for corporate,” she retorts. Another employee’s defense that it is “the only Dollar General around here that even stays open” is cut short by the TikToker, who interrupts them, saying, “I know. That’s why I just drove 25 minutes to get here.”

The standoff continues for a while until an employee reluctantly moves aside, gesturing that @divakesha can enter.

In the TikTok’s description, @divakesha further shared her perspective. “I googled this particular location because I remembered them closing later than other stores,” she wrote. “I confirmed they closed at 10. I quickly drove up there only to be told the store closed at 9:45, but it says online and on the door 10. Why did I have to argue with employees about closing the store before time?”

Viewers are divided

The video, which accumulated over 233,900 views, received mixed reactions from viewers.

One user commented, “I honestly don’t see the issue nor why yall mad. They are in the wrong regardless if she walked in at 9:56 or 9:59. Workers gotta stop making their own rules up.”

A second user agreed, writing “Just let her in, y’all wasting time when she could be checking out! If it’s 9:45 the store is still OPEN.”

However, another commenter defended the employees, writing, “Stop harassing these workers, you’re lucky they even showed up at all. You’re a [clown].”

Dollar General pay

According to the Economy Policy Institute’s company wage tracker 92% of Dollar General employees earn less than $15 an hour, but despite that, many workers are reporting that the stores they work at are understaffed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @divakesha via TikTok comment and to Dollar General via press email for comment.

