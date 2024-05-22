‘They need to save themselves from Walmart and Amazon’: Woman explains why she thinks Target suddenly lowered prices on 5,000 items

Earlier this week, Target announced plans to cut prices on thousands of consumer basics as it looks toward the summer months. But one content creator wasn’t buying the idea that the retailer was doing so for altruistic reasons.

User @murderhoney, who posts daily stories to her TikTok account, posted a video explaining the price reductions on Monday—shortly after Target announced the new move.

She first asked viewers, “Are you wondering who’s next? Who’s the next Red Lobster bankruptcy on the horizon?” (On Monday, Red Lobster, a seafood chain known for its Cheddar Bay biscuits, filed for bankruptcy.)

“Target just made a huge announcement,” @murderhoney continued. “They will be reducing prices on roughly 5,000 frequently-purchased items. They want the consumer to save money.”

Why is Target slashing prices on 5,000 items?

Target’s executive vice president, and chief food, essentials, and beauty officer, Rick Gomez, said the price reductions were put in place to help shoppers who are feeling the burdens of inflation. “We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget,” he said. “Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs.”

Target said that it plans to lower prices on roughly 5,000 “frequently-shopped” items both in-store and online. According to a press release, prices are already reduced on about 1,500 items with more to come over the summer.

What items is Target lowering prices on?

Consumers will see price reductions on grocery items such as “milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels [and] pet food,” according to the release. Target also estimated that the reductions would, collectively, save shoppers “millions of dollars” this summer.

@murderhoney expressed doubt, however, that the sudden switch-up was due to concerns regarding inflation.

“They need to save themselves from Walmart and Amazon before they go out of business,” she said. She later told viewers, “I just really want my beloved K-Mart back.”

How are shoppers reacting?

@murderhoney said she was skeptical that the move was done in good faith. Instead, she said that Target’s announcement further cemented the idea that it was “price-gouging.” The new, reduced prices, she said, just brings everything “back to normal.”

Other viewers voiced similar concerns.

“I was there the other day and [was] very glad to see that dove was back to being $5.99,” one user said.

“they been overpriced,” another wrote.

“They don’t want to go out of business,” a third viewer echoed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @murderhoney via TikTok comment and to Target PR via email.