Man buys Costco sink. Then he sees it on sale for $90 less next week—and learns a valuable trick

Costco proudly touts its “100% Satisfaction Guarantee” refund policy. Examples include used items, products from years ago, and memberships if the member isn’t satisfied. And they mean business, apparently.

Take this man. He discovered how Costco makes price adjustments after getting $90 off on a sink… despite purchasing it the week before for $400.

He realized it was on sale afterward.

“So, here’s a little piece of wisdom I learned today,” TikTok user Jacob Bean (@jacobcurtisbean) says while walking through Costco. Then, he dives into a story. “I bought a sink last week. It was, like, $400 or something. We went back to Costco today and the same sink was marked down $90.”

After seeing this, he had an idea: “I asked my husband, I was, like, ‘Should we buy this new sink and return the old one?’”

But once they spoke to an employee at customer service, they learned about the price adjustment policy.

“He told me that at Costco if you see something cheaper within 30 days of the purchase, they will refund you the amount from what you bought it to the discount amount including if you see it online at a cheaper price and show proof,” he says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bean, as well as Costco, for comment. The video has amassed over 393,000 views.

Costco shoppers are no stranger to this policy

“I bought a TV early in November knowing this policy. So when it [went] on sale on black friday I got like $300 back and the tv weeks early,” one viewer wrote.

“When on sale, I buy it again, walk over to customer service & don’t give my receipt. They find the old one in the system & return the higher price. It takes 24 hr for the system to see the new one,” a second shared.

“I did this with a couch in 2007. I got like 300 back,” a third commented.

There’s just one problem

The policy doesn’t appear to apply to online orders, so buyer beware.

“My parents couch was $100 cheaper in store then it was online. We went to get the $100 and they told us no because it wasn’t purchased in store they would not price match,” one user recalled.

A self-described Costco employee concurred in the comments section. “I work in refunds at Costco and this is correct *except* Costco does not price match online to store OR store to store if it’s a manager markdown OR if out of stock. And bring your receipts!!” they wrote.

Is this true?

Indeed, members can have an item reduced if that product goes on sale within 30 days after the original purchase. With online purchases, members need to fill out a Price Adjustment Request form. However, the company doesn’t price match “other sellers, Costco warehouse prices for Costco.com purchases, and Gold Bullion,” per Costco’s website.

