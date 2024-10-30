‘Just be honest’: Costco worker blasts customers who show up without receipts and ask for refund. Especially after he asks them when they made purchase

Working in retail can be exhausting, from the long hours to constantly restocking merchandise and dealing with difficult customers. In a video with 102,000 views, a Costco employee vents about what frustrates him the most when processing refunds.

Featured Video

“So, quick little rant,” TikTok user Kirk Rodriguez (@elcptkirk) begins the video. “I work with all the departments pretty much, but specifically for refunds.” Costco is known to accept returns without receipts. So, Rodriguez says that when he asks customers who don’t have the receipt about the time of the purchase, they tend to mislead. “Why do you guys say, ‘Oh, a couple months ago’ that I’m looking for it, I don’t find it,” he says. “But it’s more like a couple of years ago.”

In fact, the content creator wants customers to be up-front about the date of the purchase. “OK, just be honest. Trust me, we don’t really care. We’re just trying to help find it so that we can give you money,” Rodriguez says. “Like, don’t be embarrassed. Trust me, we want to help you out, but we can’t help you out if we can’t find your purchase.”

Rodriguez declined to comment.

Advertisement

Viewers explain why this happens

“I have no sense of time, I confuse a few years with a few weeks way too often,” one viewer wrote.

“Man most days I don’t even know what day it is let alone when I bought something,” another echoed.

“Wife having panic attack when we are next in line to return something ‘what if they ask what’s wrong with it,’” a third recalled.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I’ve returned like 5 things since I’ve been a costco member in almost 20 years. why do I always get a hard time. they’re not even big ticket items,” a fourth remarked.

Is there a deadline for returns?

“We can’t go back more than 10 years, but it’s more like 9. If we try the system crashes,” Rodriguez said in the comments section.

Advertisement

What is Costco’s return policy?

Customers can return TVs, appliances, computers, cellphones, and more within a 90-day threshold. Other items include 1.00 carat or larger diamonds, tires, and batteries. However, some nonrefundable items are cigarettes, alcohol, gift cards, gold bullion, gold bars, and silver coins. The list of acceptable refunds is available on Costco’s website.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.