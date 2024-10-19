‘So embarrassing!’: Viewers torn after Costco shopper catches customer returning charred grill

Membership warehouse retailer Costco is well known for its generous return policy, which allows customers to return almost anything, at any time, in any condition. But one TikToker captured a member trying to return a timeworn grill, dividing viewers.

In a video with over 642,000 views, TikToker Nae (@naelove91) shares a clip of the Costco return desk. To the left, a man stands with a well-used grill, presumably taking advantage of the store’s return policy. The grill’s varnish is charred, and the dials have been removed.

TikTok audio says, “I don’t want to work anymore. Because I’m working and working every day. Very hard. And I never have money. So everything is expensive.”

The caption reads, “I mean anything.”

What is Costco’s return policy?

Costco’s website states its return policy is simple: “We guarantee your satisfaction on every product we sell and will refund your purchase price.”

Many TikTokers have gone viral for sharing their experiences with Costco’s return policy. One woman returned a used couch with normal wear and tear after three years of use. Another man spotted a customer returning a playset from 2008 because his “kids grew up.” They both received full refunds.

Viewers are divided

Some viewers criticize Costco members who take the return policy too far.

“So embarrassing! My ex would buy an AC in the summer and return it every fall. Like they knew him already: ‘This is the AC dude.’ I can’t!” one writes.

“Some people abuse the Costco return policy,” another says. Others also warn that Costco may cancel your membership if they suspect you are taking advantage of the policy.

Other commenters share times they’ve happily benefitted from the return policy.

“I’m embarrassed to return my mattress that I have had for 10 months, I’m just not satisfied,” a viewer says.

“I bought a pallet smoker for 600 and it caught on fire on it self then I returned it and got a new one,” another writes.

In a comment, Nae clarifies that the grill may not have been as well-used as she initially thought. Instead, it could have been defective. She writes, “The people wrote me and said it went into flames”—explaining the charred varnish.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nae via website contact form and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Costco via media request form.



