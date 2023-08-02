‘What if I hold the cob and my dog eats it like she’s people’: Vet issues PSA about corn cobs

While it may be funny to imagine a dog eating corn on the cob, a veterinarian on TikTok shared words of warning about sharing the snack with your pup.

In a video with over 605,000 views, TikTok user and veterinarian Dr. Crocker (@dr.tannetje.crocker) shows herself carefully disposing of eaten corn cobs in the trash can, then tying the bag and taking it out, all under the watchful eye of her dog.

“POV: ER Veterinarians after they ate corn on the cob for dinner,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she added, “Corn cobs are the WORST foreign body your dog can eat.”

So why are corn cobs so bad for dogs?

According to veterinary experts, the problem isn’t the corn itself. In fact, corn in limited quantities can actually be good for dogs.

“Raw corn and cooked corn are safe for dogs to eat, in small portions, in moderation, and always off the cob. Frozen corn can be a fun, crunchy food topper for dogs—just make sure to watch them as they eat it to ensure they don’t choke,” explains an article in petMD by Victoria Lynn Arnold. “Corn is a good source of protein, antioxidants, carbohydrates, linoleic acid, fat, and fiber. This veggie is rich with vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C, B, E, and K, magnesium, and potassium.”

However, problems emerge when dogs try to eat the cobs themselves.

“No matter how lovingly your dog looks at you while you’re enjoying a piece of corn on the cob, do not share it with him,” states a piece by the American Kennel Club. “There is a risk that he will choke on it, and if he ingests the cob it can cause a serious intestinal blockage. It is not a food you should have your dog gnawing on.”

Dr. Crocker elaborated on this in an email to the Daily Dot.

“Corn cobs are not digestible, so the body cannot break them down. They travel through the intestines whole, and swell since they are so absorbent,” she noted. “This makes them very damaging to the intestines and often can cause an obstruction, resulting in the pet needing surgery.”

If you find that your dog has eaten a corn cob, Dr. Crocker shared some advice.

“If you know your pet ingested a whole corn cob, it is recommended you seek veterinary care immediately,” she stated. “Your veterinarian can often induce vomiting to remove the corn cobs from the stomach. That way, they never get a chance to cause any issues!”

In the comments section of Dr. Crocker’s video, users verified the vet’s advice.

“Yep beats a 4,000 [dollar] surgery,” said a commenter. “Been there.”

“Oh Lord. We have a corn field behind us and they shot cobs in our yard when they harvested,” recalled another. “Paid my kiddo to pick them all up because I was terrified.”

“After our lab’s 2nd bowel obstruction from corn on the cob, my dad stopped letting us buy it,” claimed a third. “The dog moved on to tampons.”

“My lab just swallowed a whole tennis ball… they should come with a zipper,” joked an additional TikToker.