‘The computers turn off exactly at 11 pm i can’t sell you anything’: Worker shares how she tricks customers who stay past close 

A restaurant worker went viral on TikTok after sharing her hack for dealing with customers who try to order minutes before closing.

Leni (@thisiselenitrying) uploaded the video, which she recorded from inside of her car. In it, she revealed that she often tricks customers who try to put in food orders at the last-minute.

“sorry the computers turn off exactly at 11 pm i can’t sell you anything it’s 11:01,” she wrote in the text overlay.

Leni included audio from Olivio Rodrigo’s song, “bad idea right?” But in the accompanying video caption, she doubled-down on the deceitfulness of her tactics. “As soon as it turns 11 I will not even look at you,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Leni via TikTok comment. As of Tuesday evening her video had over 876,000 views, with many fellow service workers saying they could relate.

“omg this is my favorite lie,” one user wrote.

“Don’t tell them we are lying,” a second quipped.

“I did this all the time at my part time jobs,” another said.

Others, meanwhile, revealed similar fibs they’ve told customers.

“sorry we close in five minutes. (it’s 15),” one viewer said.

“sorry our grill gets turned off at 9:30,” another joked.

“We do this all the time. Especially when someone orders right at 8:29 and someone tries ordering at 8:30 when we close,” a third worker wrote.

This isn’t the first time that a worker has gone viral on TikTok for sharing that they’ve lied to customers. Last month, one server said that he faked getting punched in the face so that his table would feel bad and give him a larger tip (it worked). In June, another server said she lied to a customer in order to get them to be nicer to her.