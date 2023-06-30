‘I just had to prove status to you for you to treat me like a person?’: Server says she had to lie to customer just so she’d be nice to her

In a viral TikTok, a server shared the lie she used to get a New York customer to treat her with significantly more respect.

In the video, Katie Biggar (@katiebiggar0) appears to be filming from the bathroom at her restaurant in between serving tables. She explains that a woman at one of her tables has the “thickest Brooklyn accent” she has ever heard.

The alleged Brooklynite asked her friend to recommend an appetizer, but since her friend didn’t respond and the woman was looking straight at Katie, the server says she proceeded to offer her own recommendation.

“Oh, I like,” Katie started before being abruptly cut off.

“I didn’t ask about you,” the woman allegedly said curtly.

Katie, who says she’s already dealt with a similar scenario, had a plan to sweeten things between her and the customer. The server then asked the woman if she was from New York and added that she was a New Yorker raised in Greenwich Village. “Oh,” Biggar says the woman replied, surprised.

According to Katie, she herself is from Texarkana, Texas, and has lived in New York for two years.

Last year, Greenwich Village—located in Manhattan—became the 14th most expensive neighborhood in New York City, according to Patch.

“She got so nice to me, all this. I just had to prove status to you for you to treat me like a person? That’s crazy,” Katie says.

The video has more than 1.1 million views and nearly 200 comments as of Friday morning.

“I’ve never seen something more true. People look at waitresses like they are slum, even tho we are making probs more than them per hour lol,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Katie’s other viral moments, including when a customer expected her to know the exact number of Brussels sprouts in a serving and another occasion similar to this one in which a customer cursed at her for sharing her appetizer recommendation.

In reply to a comment, Katie clarified that despite the woman’s snooty attitude, she has no ill will against New Yorkers or the city.

“I [love] New Yorkers, you know the kind I don’t like. NY will always have my heart,” Katie wrote.

She also shared the table left a mere $2 tip.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Katie via Instagram direct message.