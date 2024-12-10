‘A sign to leave’: Woman says it’s a warning sign if your company isn’t having a holiday party. Here’s why

TikTok creator Val (@valr2001) shared her theory about holiday parties—or lack thereof—being potential signs of impending layoffs. Her video, which amassed 490,000 views and 920 comments, struck a chord with workers across industries.

In it, Val says that she believes companies canceling or skimping on holiday celebrations due to budget constraints might signal financial trouble. She suggests to “start looking elsewhere.”

The clip ignited a spirited debate about the value of workplace festivities and their connection to job security.

Do employees even want holiday parties?

While some enjoy company parties, many commenters were indifferent—or outright opposed—to attending. A user shared, “Don’t care, I’m not going anyway.” Another explained, “I don’t want to go to a work holiday party.”

But Val says the issue isn’t about the party itself but what it signals about a company’s financial health and appreciation for employees. She suggests that skipping or downgrading holiday celebrations might indicate trouble. “If your company does not have a holiday party this year because of budget or expenses, that might be a sign to leave,” she says.

Others pointed out that tangible perks, like bonuses, often hold more value. “I want a raise lol not a party,” one viewer said.

These are sentiments most workers share, according to a 2023 Visier survey. The survey found that 64% of respondents opted out of holiday work gatherings and that 69% would prefer to receive a larger bonus instead.

Are holiday parties a reliable layoff indicator?

In 2023, as reported by FOX Business, nearly 64% of U.S. companies hosted in-person holiday parties, marking the highest percentage since the onset of the pandemic. However, this number still falls short of pre-2020 levels when approximately three-quarters of companies held celebrations. The trend suggests that many organizations continue to approach spending with caution.

Several commenters shared anecdotes of lavish parties that didn’t equate to job stability.

A user recounted, “My company had a huge holiday party at So-Fi Stadium & still had layoffs.”

Another added, “Last year was beyond what we asked for…Got laid off. They spent way too much—$80k for 125 people.”

These stories reflect a common skepticism: Flashy celebrations don’t guarantee long-term security.

Despite the original video’s theory, some argued against overanalyzing holiday budgets. A user highlighted inequities in party culture. “My job has never had a company party…but I’m sure everyone ‘important’ gets that bonus check—just not us,” they said.

Meanwhile, another person noted, “We don’t have a party, but we get a bonus. Mom and pop for the win.”

Ultimately, while a canceled or scaled-back holiday party might raise eyebrows, it’s not a definitive sign of layoffs. Employees value clear communication and meaningful recognition far more than a year-end celebration.

The Daily Dot reached out to Val.

