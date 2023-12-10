College student says professor failed her assignment but wouldn’t tell her what she did wrong

Almost every college student has had a difficult professor. A woman shared how her professor failed her assignment and refused to explain why.

The video featured college student and TikTok user Emma (@megamindurbusiness). “I just had a [professor] fail me for an assignment,” she told her 45,000 followers. Emma said she was shocked, ande emailed her professor, noting the lack of feedback on her assignment and asking what she did wrong.

Her professor’s response? “I have enough papers to grade. I do not give individual feedback.” This infuriated Emma. “Am I just magically supposed to know what I did wrong?” she asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emma via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video has amassed 1.1 million views since Nov. 16. In the comments, viewers offered suggestions on what to do.

“as a former university prof: go to your department head. bring the assignment, the instructions, and fwd the email exchange to them,” one viewer advised.

“unless it’s multiple choice, feedback should be obligatory. go to the head of department or the dean,” a second recommended.

“Bring a copy to his mandatory office hours and ask again. That way he can look at it and tell you. No escape,” a third proposed.

In addition, others shared their similar experiences.

“I had a teacher do this. She refused to give feedback, or even tell us which answers were wrong. We all reported her at the end of the semester,” one user wrote.

“I asked my prof to look at my work to see if I was doing it right, he said it’s not his job to ‘walk me through assignments.’ So what is your job sir?” a second user shared.

Later, Emma posted an update on the situation. After she posted the video, Emma responded to her professor’s email. In a nutshell, Emma called him out for his “inappropriate” reply and both requested feedback and to reconsider the grade. Additionally, Emma cc’d her professor’s boss on the email. Despite not receiving a response or feedback, her grade was later changed from an F to a C.

When the student researched her professor’s name on a website called Rate My Professor, and was stunned by what she saw. “He has a one out of four,” she said. In addition, the reviewers bashed him. “He gives sh*tty marks … don’t expect a high grade,” a couple of the reviews read. Because the professor was known to not be liked by students and faculty, Emma believed her grade was changed to pacify her.