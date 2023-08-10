‘Refund time!’: Customer orders quart-sized ice cream container from Cold Stone. The bottom of the container says it’s only 16 ounces

You get what you pay for, but you shouldn’t pay for what you don’t get. A Cold Stone Creamery customer was quick to hit the refund button on her delivery app after getting only half of what she’d expected. It seems like her delivery driver was absent the day they went over volumes in math class.

TikToker Esme (@esme_leonn) documented her ice cream error in a video posted yesterday, which now has over 78,000 views.

In it, she pulls the ice cream container from a brown paper bag then shows the bottom of the container, which is clearly marked as 16 ounces. That’s 16 ounces fewer than the quart-sized container she’d ordered.

“Refund time!” wrote one user in the comments section.

“Headed straight to get my refund on the app once I saw that!” Esme responded. It looks as if Cold Stone ultimately did make her order right. “At least they made it good though,” she wrote in her caption.

According to Cold Stone’s Facebook account, the company “[uses third-] party delivery drivers such as DoorDash, UberEats, and Postmates.” It’s not known for certain whether Esme’s half order was the mistake of a third-party driver or a Cold Stone employee. The Daily Dot has reached out to Cold Stone for further comment.

Third-party delivery driver errors are fairly commonplace in the gig economy. According to a recent article by the Daily Dot, one TikToker posited that the problem may be due to young delivery drivers being inexperienced shoppers. In her case, a driver got 17 items out of her 29-item order wrong.

This wasn’t Esme’s first mishap with Cold Stone. In a video posted in July, she showed a delivery of Cold Stone cookie dough ice cream that only had one piece of dough in the entire container. Thankfully, Cold Stone came to the rescue once again and provided her with extra cookie dough to mix in.

Esme hasn’t indicated whether or not she will continue ordering from the company. The Daily Dot has reached out to her via TikTok for further comment.