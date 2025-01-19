‘I’m so embarrassed because I wanna try it’: Kroger shopper demands answers after taking a closer look at Hormel bacon package

While shopping for groceries, Kyra (@kyratube_) was floored by a flavored bacon product. She claims that disturbing pre-packaged food concoctions such as these are why Americans won’t get free healthcare. She aired her grievances in a viral TikTok post that accrued over 9.8 million views as of Saturday.

“Y’all be talking about why they won’t give Americans free healthcare. Why they won’t give us free healthcare?” she says. Next, she holds up a package of Hormel bacon. The labeling includes Cinnamon Toast Crunch branding.

As it turns out, the bacon meat is cured in a special seasoning that makes it taste like the popular breakfast cereal. She is astounded by the offering. “Cinnamon Toast Crunch bacon,” she says. “Bro y’all wanna die so [expletive] bad.”

Furthermore, the Hormel bacon product indicates its strips of “thick cut bacon” are flavored with “Cinnadust.”

Viewers were speechless

One person who replied to Kyra’s TikTok pointed out a troubling detail; one that indicates people are buying it. “The box empty too?” they wrote.

Some folks shared other bizarre culinary offerings. They’re the type of things that comedian Tim Dillon would refer to as “Frankenfood.”

“My son got Mac and cheese flavored candy canes for Christmas. I don’t understand this country,” one person wrote.

One person penned, “I saw hot cheeto bath bombs and knew it was over.”

“Coke has a drink that tastes like Oreo,” another TikTok user wrote.

“I saw s’mores ramen noodles,” one said.

One commenter remarked that they actually enjoyed Hormel’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch offering. “I see your point. Buts it’s actually good,” they said.

One TikTok user replied that there are governing bodies in the United States that could regulate the sale of these items.

“The FDA allows it, they can force companies to stop. The EU has done it,” they said.

Potential food changes

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. He’s received a notable amount of criticism for disagreeing with Democratic leadership and vouching for Trump. However, his decision to back policy over party allegiances has been looked upon favorably by food and health experts.

Food Dive covered some of his proposed changes to the U.S. food industry. University of Connecticut director of Food & Health Policy Marlene Schwartz had positive things to say about RFK Jr.’s initiatives. Particularly as it pertains to school lunch program changes: “I’d be pleasantly surprised if he could reform the school lunch program. As most public health officials I know would say these are great goals to aim for.”

Schwartz added that she personally knows others in the field who feel the same way. However, she remarked that they’re tempering their expectations: “I think most people in my field are taking a wait-and-see approach. Because this kind of idea doesn’t usually come from Republican administrations.”

In an interview with MSNBC, RFK Jr. stated that he intends to fire FDA employees en masse. The reason? They allegedly haven’t been effectively doing their job.

Food policies

Numerous individuals have highlighted how some media outlets have unknowingly contributed to RFK Jr.’s arguments. One New York Times piece in particular has been highlighted as a key example of this phenomenon.

The outlet, while attempting to argue there isn’t much difference between the U.S. Froot Loops cereal vs Canada’s, helped RFK Jr.’s stance. In the piece, the author states that politician’s claim that the two share key differences is “wrong.” But they then go on to write:

“Mr. Kennedy has singled out Froot Loops as an example of a product with too many artificial ingredients. Questioning why the Canadian version has fewer than the U.S. version. But he was wrong. The ingredient list is roughly the same, although Canada’s has natural colorings made from blueberries and carrots. While the U.S. product contains red dye 40, yellow 5 and blue 1 as well as Butylated hydroxytoluene, or BHT. [Which is] a lab-made chemical that is used ‘for freshness,’ according to the ingredient label.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hormel via email and Kyra via Instagram direct message.



