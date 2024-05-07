‘These fast food prices tweakin’: Carl’s Jr. called out by customer over ‘2 for $12.99’ burger deal

A Carl’s Jr. customer posted a viral video showing the company’s new “2 for $12.99” burger deal. Viewers criticize, saying the deal isn’t worth it.

Tray (@traythegemini) has reached over 463,000 views and 16,000 likes on his TikTok by Tuesday. He added an on-screen caption to his video saying Carl’s. Jr is “Bleedin’ us dry out here.”

In Tray’s 17-second clip, he films the outside of a Carl’s Jr. restaurant that has a display sign in the front. The sign reads, “Mix and Match ANY 2 for $12.99,” with three burgers pictured right beside.

“2 for $13? That don’t even sound right,” Tray says in the video. He laughs and adds, “Can I have the 2 for 13 special? Lord have mercy, man.”

Carl’s Jr. does not currently have a “2 for $12.99” burger deal stated on its website.

A viewer told Tray in the comments section of his video that the 2-burger deals used to only cost $5. “These were 2 for $5,” the comment said.

According to ChewBoom, in October 2023, Carl’s Jr. introduced the new “2 For $5 Double Take” deal, only available on the Carl’s Jr. IOS app.

A former Carl’s Jr. worker said in the comments section, “When I first started working there back in 2013 they were 2 for $4.99.”

“They better be 2 combos,” another viewer says. Tray responds, “Nope. A la carte burgers.”

One viewer told Tray, “Carl’s Jr. always been expensive.”

“You’re right,” Tray responds, “It used to be worth it because of the char broil but they don’t make stuff fresh anymore because nobody goes there.”

Carl’s Jr. has six different charbroiled burgers listed on its website under Charbroiled Double Deals. This is the only section indicating that Carl’s Jr. has ongoing burger deals.

To compare burger prices, another viewer left a comment saying, “In and out is $12 with Fries and a Soda.” According to Budget Branders, an In-N-Out Double-Double Combo costs $9.15 and includes a double cheeseburger, french fries, and a medium drink. The site lists it as the most expensive item, aside from the $9.49 4×4 Burger from the chain’s Not So Secret Menu.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tray via TikTok comment and direct message and to Carl’s Jr. via email.

