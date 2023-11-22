‘It was the best Chipotle bowl I’ve ever had’: Customer shares why she uses the name ‘Sue Walker’ on her Chipotle order

People of color have long known that they get discriminated against just based on their name for important things like jobs and home applications. This TikToker found that the discrimination translates all the way over to the quality of the food you get delivered.

But don’t worry, she has a hack—cosplay as a white woman.

In the viral video, Sumayaaabdi (@harajukusue) urges people of color to change their names across their food delivery apps.

“If you’re a person of color like me, stop using your ethnic-a** name, step one. When they see Abdrahim, Jama on the screen, they’re gonna give you the bottom barrel food. Like it just is what it is,” Sumayaaabdi says.

She only discovered this while with her sister who questioned why Sumayaaabdi was using her real name on Uber Eats. Her sister shared that she goes by “Hannah” on the delivery apps, and they give her the best food and customer service. And if she has a problem, they give her the refund she requested.

“Only because your name is Samantha and not Nadjma,” Sumayaaabdi said.

Now, she exclusively goes by “Sue Walker” for pickup or delivery orders.

“When I tell you the bowl was so heavy. It was the best Chipotle bowl I’ve ever had in my whole f*cking life,” she says.

Not only was it packed beautifully, but nothing was missing. When she puts her actual name—Sumayaaabdi—she says she gets missing ingredients and cold food.

She added that now she goes out of her way to place orders over the phone and waits to walk into restaurants so they don’t catch on to the fact that she’s cosplaying as a white woman.

“The longer they cannot see that you’re a Black person, the better. Trust me. Trust me,” she says.

The video has over 200,000 views and more than 1,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

“Bro same with lyfts – i even use a yt man’s name and say my bf pays for my ubers bc he’s concerned for my safety & comfort lmao it works,” a top comment read.

“My name is Rabab and I’ve always used Bob,” a person shared.

“I use “Keith Lee” been eating good ever since,” a commenter said. It seems multiple people are also doing this with good results.

This isn’t the first time a person has complained about incorrect or missing orders. The Daily Dot wrote about a woman whose two Tim Horton’s breakfast sandwiches were woefully incorrect and a person who urged Chipotle locations to mark their out-of-stock items in the app.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sumayaaabdi and Chipotle for comment via email.