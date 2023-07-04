A woman is going viral in TikTok after calling on Chipotle to improve their online ordering app.

In the video, a disappointed Allie (@earthtoallie) urges Chipotle to create a feature on its app that allows restaurant locations to mark if they are out of a certain item or ingredient.

The 24-year-old said that she’s tired of ordering her “perfect bowl” for delivery or pickup for it to end up missing half the ingredients.

“It’s so disappointing. my bowl doesn’t hit the same without sour cream. i wouldn’t pay for it if I knew there’d be no sour cream,” Allie wrote in the text overlay.

The video has nearly 500,000 views and close to 300 comments.

“[Chipotle] PLSSSS im begging u,” the caption reads.

Allie also shared, in the form of hashtags, that she also didn’t get a fork from the restaurant or the chips she ordered; #sotragic, the TikToker said in the caption.

As people continue to return to restaurants in person, Chipotle’s delivery sales are declining compared to the first quarter of last year, Bloomberg reported. In an interview, Chipotle Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said customers may be less inclined to order delivery because it is a “premium experience that comes at a premium cost.”

Customers like Allie argue that if they’re willing to pay said premium cost, they should get the meal they ordered.

In the comment section, a former Chipotle worker shared that they can mark items as unavailable, but “it has to be approved by corporate! It can take hours / they might never respond at all! It’s not fun.”

Another Chipotle worker said they try to mark the items, but the change has to be approved by a regional leader.

“Most of the time they don’t bc it affects sales,” a person wrote.

Several commenters shared they’ve had similar experiences with their local Chipotle.

“This really said for you page bc this happened to me today. It did not hit the same,” one person said.

“I got a bowl and they didn’t put RICE and literally didn’t even tell me at all,” another shared.

Chipotle has come under fire several times for mistaken or incomplete orders. The Daily Dot previously reported on a customer who ordered a salad from the fast-casual Mexican chain restaurant and got all the toppings minus a key component—the lettuce.

Others have noticed that the portions on online orders are skimpy compared to when you order it yourself in line. A former Chipotle worker said that’s likely caused by the fact that workers on the online order section are timed and monitored.

