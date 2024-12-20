‘I used to take my frustration out on the sour cream bag’: Shopper shares how to get Chipotle sour cream at home. All it takes is Daisy and a little trick

If you’ve ever taken the time to appreciate the smoothness of sour cream at Chipotle, turns out it is very easily achievable at home.

Featured Video

While sour cream might be a mainstay at many Mexican, Tex-Mex, and southwestern-style restaurants, Chipotle’s signature sour cream consistency might be appealing to those who want a better distribution of the dairy product over their meal.

Turns out, the secret is simply whisking the sour cream or agitating the container it comes in so that the sour cream is smooth and more liquid—no additional ingredients needed.

As one TikTok user has shown, for some types of sour cream packaging, it doesn’t even need to be taken out of the container to receive the Chipotle treatment.

Advertisement

No ordinary cream

In an eight-second video that has drawn over 722,000 views on TikTok, food content creator SK (@skthegarden on TikTok) demonstrates how to turn a regular soft packaged squeeze pack of Daisy sour cream into the appealing version Chipotle fans know and love.

In the video, the poster simply shakes and hits the package, which helps thin out the cream.

“Me ever since I learned this is how Chipotle makes their sour cream,” a text overlay on the video reads.

Advertisement

In a prior video, SK says that she was doing some research online, and learned that Chipotle reportedly slaps their sour cream bags to achieve this consistency.

“If you’ve ever had sour cream from Chipotle, first of all, you know it’s delicious,” she says. “Second of all, you know it has a much thinner consistency than what you would normally see with sour cream. Well, I was googling and apparently Chipotle slaps their sour cream bags until they become that consistency? Can anyone confirm this?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to SK and Chipotle via email regarding the video.

Why does beating the bag of sour cream change its texture?

It turns out that allowing sour cream to set, the bacterial cultures thicken the mixture. By agitating the sour cream using a whisk, spoon, or simply by slapping the bag, one can loosen up the condiment.

Advertisement

This is because the cultures produce more lactic acid as time goes on, which helps to thicken the texture.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers confirmed that not only have they slapped the sour cream bag while working at Chipotle to achieve the desired consistency, but they also employ mixing bowls and spoons.

“Yes that’s exactly what we do,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“I worked at chipotle and yes we slapped and then would whisk it till it’s thin and it’s regular daisy sour cream btw,” another claimed.

“I used to work at chipotle, we punched our bags but yes that’s true,” a third said.

Other viewers shared ways that they achieved their desired sour cream texture at home, with slightly different methods.

Advertisement

“Add a lil milk & whisk till it’s to your desired consistency lol,” a commenter wrote.

“Just add a lil milk it’s the same consistency lol,” another commented

“I add milk and a little lime juice!” one further user said.