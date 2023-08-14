‘Do your job and make burritos’: Chipotle customer throws fit after worker puts ‘too much’ salsa on her taco

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after calling out a “Karen” involved in an incident at Chipotle.

In a video with over 315,000 views, TikTok user @gmanchew99 films a fellow customer at the counter at Chipotle. One of the employees says something to the customer, to which she responds, “I don’t care.”

“I’m spending my money,” the woman says. “I’m going to get what the f*ck I want.”

According to the text overlaying the video and comments made by @gmanchew99 on follow-up videos, the dispute began because the employees put too much salsa on her taco, though the TikToker describes the amount of salsa as “normal.” The employees then remade her taco, only to have to remake it again after the customer complained that they had used too much sour cream.

Over the course of the video, the woman yells at the employees while one continues the conversation and another tries to break up the dispute and focus on the food.

“Do your job and make burritos,” the customer says at one point.

The TikToker stated in later videos that they began recording the dispute as they feared for the safety of the workers, then posting it to TikTok because they found the resultant recording humorous.

This is not the first “Karen” experience to occur at a Chipotle location. Back in 2021, a woman went viral for claiming that being asked to wear a mask in Chipotle was “modern-day segregation.” In January 2022, a “Mr. Karen” sparked discussion after berating employees for prioritizing online orders.

In the comments section of @gmanchew99’s video, users stood with the employees.

“As a chipotle employee I would’ve lost my job right when she said ‘are you gonna do something,’” wrote a user.

“The way she said go make the burritos, like she was trying to belittle her, I would love to know what she does for a living,” added another.

“Like if you don’t like they way they serve ur food, go to the store, buy ur crap and make it how you like it,” stated a third. “That d*mn simple lol.”

Some attempted to explain what may have caused the dispute in the first place.

“I work in fast food and when I tell u that every single time me and my coworker are laughing customers think we talking about them,” detailed a commenter. “like no we don’t give a sh*t about u, u another person walking in n out like trust me no one cares about u.”

Still, some supported the customer.

“That female employee was being smug & egging the customer on. I heard the female employee use the word ignorant. The customer got legit pissed,” declared a user.

“That’s happened to us before,” recalled a second. “It’s none of the workers business how much we order we are the ones paying.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email and to @gmanchew99 via TikTok comment.