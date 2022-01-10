‘Mr. Karen’ berates Chipotle workers for allegedly prioritizing online orders in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A video of a “Mr. Karen” berating Chipotle employees for allegedly prioritizing orders placed online over serving people in line at the store has garnered over 100,000 views on TikTok, where commenters are criticizing both the customer and Chipotle.

The video begins with the man addressing employees, saying that waiting in line for 30 minutes as they prepare online orders in unacceptable.

“Clearly you can’t even manage the online shit, that’s why we’re backed up half an hour while you guys fill that shit,” the man says.

As he continues to berate the employees, someone off-camera starts shouting at the man to leave the workers alone, to which the Karen responds, “People harass me every day, that’s fucking part of work.”

“Mr. Karen was big mad about a flour tortilla,” the TikToker, who was seemingly behind the man in line, wrote via text overlay on the TikTok.

Some commenters shamed the man in the video for his behavior, pointing out that he was yelling at minimum wage workers for something seemingly out of their control.

“‘People harass me everyday that’s part of work,’ lmao oh ok so it’s ok to do it to other workers,” one commenter pointed out.

“The workers don’t make the rules or systems in place. Don’t harass workers,” another said.

Others agreed with the man, writing that Chipotle employees should prioritize the people who come in to the store over online orders, with one speculating that it is a strategy to encourage a further shift to online ordering.

“It’s true,” one commenter wrote. “People come in person and they wait while online orders get filled. It’s all by design. They want to shift to online.”

“I see his point. don’t agree with the outburst. but online orders shouldn’t take priority over people actually there,” another said.

From unrealistic orders to shaming over cleanliness and portion sizes, this is just the latest in a recent rash of Chipotle videos on TikTok.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @saintlucy__ via Instagram direct message and Chipotle via email.

