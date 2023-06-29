‘Why have I always said their guac always taste like pumpkin’: Chipotle customer claims they were served ‘rancid’ guacamole

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming they ordered “rancid” guacamole from Chipotle.

In a video with over 81,000 views, TIkTok user Samantha (@samanthaemacke) says she ordered guacamole from a local Chipotle. Upon opening it, she noticed that it smelled of pumpkin. While she was suspicious, she says she decided to continue eating as she’s trying to “be better” about her paranoia as it regards food-related issues.

Soon, however, the pumpkin smell was overwhelming, and she decided to look up what it means when guacamole smells like pumpkin. What she found upset her.

“Apparently when guacamole goes rancid, it smells like pumpkin,” Samantha says.

“Now that I put the lid back on [the container], there is, like, carbon dioxide building up in this,” she says. “Like, this feels like it’s about to pop, so this is definitely rancid.”

Chipotle has been criticized in the past for its health and safety practices, including several incidents in which food with E. Coli bacteria was served to customers.

But is Samantha’s claim correct?

Samantha is right that an overripe avocado will have a pumpkin-like aroma.

“Spoiled overripe fruit will have a rancid smell that some describe as smelling like ‘a pumpkin’ or ‘squash-like,’” reads a piece on the Hass Avocado Board promotional website Love One Today.

So is eating an overripe avocado dangerous?

“Whether it’s safe to eat an overripe avocado depends on the type of decay and how far it has progressed,” reads an article on the topic for Healthline. “However, don’t eat discolored areas of an avocado, as they won’t taste good. Additionally, don’t try to salvage any part of a sour-smelling or moldy avocado, as it has the potential to make you sick.”

It’s unclear how many of these factors Samantha’s guacamole has, so it’s uncertain whether or not the guacamole is truly rancid.

Commenters were quick to debate whether Samantha’s claim was true in the comments section.

Some thought that it was simply overripe avocado and not a cause for concern.

“Maybe it’s just overripe avocado ?” asked a user.

“It is,” replied another. “most likely wont cause anything more than a bad taste in your mouth.”

“Girl no it’s fine if it was off green yes but that’s a fresh guc. Worked there 5 years,” explained a third.

However, some countered that the guacamole was, in fact, dangerous, with others offering their stories of unpleasant Chipotle experiences.

“The first time I tried guacamole ever I was surprised by that pumpkin smell but thought that’s just how it must smell,” recalled a user. “spent the night puking.”

“Ew ive been served rancid guacamole from my chipotle and it also smelled like pumpkin and it was f*ckin fizzy on my tongue bro like???” stated a second.

“This is why i dont eat chipotle!!! i know so many people who get food poisoning SO OFTEN from chipotle…yet somehow they keep opening more locations,” offered an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle and Samantha via email.