‘If you’re thinking about getting Chipotle… DONT’: TikToker claims Chipotle landed her in hospital

Chipotle has come under fire after a TikToker claimed eating at the restaurant landed her in the hospital. In the now-viral video, user Yenka (@tiktokkthotz420) can be seen sitting in a hospital bed.

“If you’re thinking about getting Chipotle… DONT,” she writes in the text of the video. Her TikTok currently has over 283,000 views.

“Honestly posting to spread awareness,” Yenka writes in the caption. “DO NOT EAT AT CHIPOTLE.”

In the comments, TikTokers were quick to share their alleged horror stories from eating at the chain restaurant.

“Worst food poisoning of my life,” said one user. “Lowkey almost died.”

“I ate it yesterday and have felt the worst I’ve ever felt in my life,” added another.

“Chipotle always makes me feel so bad after,” claimed an additional TikToker. “After years of loving it, I have officially given it up as my fave fast food.”

Alleged former employees also chimed in.

“As a person who used to work at Chipotle, I can tell you—don’t eat there,” one user wrote. “Lots of stuff is undercooked or sits out when it shouldn’t be.” The same user continued in a later comment, writing, “Especially our chicken, steak, taco shells, queso, lettuce, and mild…none of that was typically regulated on temp for our location.”

“I used to be really into Chipotle,” that same user added. “Working there and having friends also work in nearby locations and learning this has scarred us.”

In contrast, some TikTokers said that their experience at the restaurant has been mostly positive.

“I literally eat chipotle all the time and I have never had a problem!” said one user. “I love chipotle.”

“I eat it all the time and I’m fine,” wrote another.

However, allegations of improperly monitored food resulting in food poisoning is nothing new for the restaurant chain.

Last year, Chipotle paid a $25 million fine over tainted food served to customers from 2015 to 2018. An ABC News article detailing the case says that the company was charged with “two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food that caused four outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps, and a food poisoning incident.”

Chipotle admitted in this lawsuit that “poor safety practices, such as not keeping food at proper temperatures to prevent pathogen growth, sickened customers in Los Angeles and nearby Simi Valley, as well as Boston, Sterling, Virginia, and Powell, Ohio.”

This lawsuit is separate from the two E. coli outbreaks that the FDA linked to Chipotle locations in 2016.

But documented cases of illness arising from Chipotle cuisine extend well into today.

Website IWasPoisoned.com documents alleged user-submitted cases of food poisoning. The site’s page for Chipotle still sees near constant activity, with several new posts on the site every day.

As far as Yenka’s video is concerned, TikTokers seem to be taking the message to heart.

As one user wrote, “will never go there again!”

Yenka did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. Chipotle did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

