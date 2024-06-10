‘The audacity of this girl’: Chipotle customer tries kid’s meal hack for a quesadilla with 3 sides. It backfires

People have found another reason to lower their opinion of the once well-liked fast food chain Chipotle.

The Mexican-themed restaurant has come under fire recently for alleged shrinking portion sizes and it seems the chain is taking another hit in the form of a viral TikTok claiming further chintzy behavior at the register.

“I feel like Chipotle is just going under fire for many different reasons right now but I’m going to add my story to the mix,” TikToker Jaidyn Lynzee (@jaidynlynzee)btells her viewers at the beginning of the video.

Posted to Lynzee’s TikTok account three days ago, the video has already garnered over 1.3 million views and counting.

A meal hack backfires

“So most times I go to Chipotle I get the kid’s quesadilla,” Lynzee tells her audience. “I use my [two] sides that come with it to make a mini/little burrito bowl. It’s like so harmless.”

She then states, “Let me make it clear to Chipotle that I’m not advertising that that’s a hack, I’m literally saying if you take it away I’m going to be so livid because that’s the only amount of food I can eat.”

Lynzee then claims that her meal of choice was met with resistance by the cashier on duty during her most recent visit to the chain.

“[The cashier] rings me up for $8,” she claims, incredulously. “I know it’s not that much money but when the kid’s meal is supposed to be $4.50, $8 is a little excessive.”

According to Chipotle’s website, a kid’s quesadilla, with “a side of rice and beans,” is currently $4.95.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry, I think you might have charged me a little bit extra,’ and she was like ‘No, I didn’t,’ right off the bat,” she alleges.

“I just said something along the lines of ‘Oh yeah, normally it’s right around $5 for my kid’s quesadilla meal, not eight,’ and she’s like, ‘Well, you got three sides.’ And I was like, yeah, it comes with two sides,” she claims.

Lynzee states in the video that she regularly orders the protein that comes included in the quesadilla on the side. But she claims the cashier charged her for the meat on her tray as an extra side.

“I said, ‘Oh no, like the quesadilla comes with chicken.’ She looked me dead in the eyes; she goes, ‘No it doesn’t.’ I was like, ‘The audacity on this girl,’” she claims.

According to Lynzee, a manager became involved. She alleges the cashier told the manager “‘She’s trying to get her three sides and her extra chicken from her kid’s meal for free.’ “

After Lynzee explained that the meal already comes with two sides, and urged the manager to “check [her] quesadilla,” he eventually agreed with her.

“And he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, no, she’s right,’ and he takes all the stuff off and [the worker] looks at him and goes, ‘Are you sure?’” she says.

“I think I need to take a break from getting my Chipotle’s kid’s meal,” Lynzee says at the end of the video. “It’s gotten to be a lot.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lynzee via email for further comment.

Viewers weigh in

One of Lynzee’s viewers wasn’t surprised to hear where the alleged confrontation occurred, writing, “I heard Chipotle and immediately forgave you.”

Alissa Gilley (@alissagilley), who claimed to be a Chipotle employee, wrote, “As someone who has worked at chipotle for 4.5 years you were 100% in the right!”

Another alleged customer commented, “I literally got two kids meals today and she rung it up to 40 DOLLARS. WHAT.”

Chipotle has faced continued criticism lately for allegedly skimping on its portion sizes. Recently, the company CEO took to TikTok to reassure customers that this was not the case, but the video is already being mocked across social media.

According to a June 3 article by Forbes, some customers began “filming workers making their order and then walking out mid-order if the portions seemed small—leading rumors to circulate online that the company told its employees to give larger portion sizes to customers who film. Chipotle told Forbes this isn’t true and the company ‘did not issue instructions regarding filming.’”



The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via email for a statement.

