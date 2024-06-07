‘Guys the new burritos are the size of my palm’: Chipotle customers shocked when they see what a burrito looked like in 2019

A viral TikTok featuring a flashback to the size of Chipotle burritos in 2019 has viewers reminiscing about their favorite era in the fast-casual chain’s history.

TikTok user Nayeli (@najeeellly) posted a video on Sunday that appears to be a flashback to a Chipotle visit about five years ago. The video shows Nayeli and a friend sitting at a Chipotle table with two burritos. Nayeli picks up her burrito and compares it to the size of her companion’s head. “Portions that ‘haven’t changed’ 2019,” the text overlay reads.

The video’s sound is from an appearance Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol made on CNBC’s Mad Money in May. In the interview with Jim Cramer, Niccol addressed claims on TikTok that Chipotle’s portions are smaller than in the past. “You’ve not shrunk the portions?” Cramer asks. “No, no,” Niccol responds. “We never have. From the beginning of time.”

But many, including Nayeli, don’t agree with that assessment. In the caption, she writes, “Guys the burritos now are the size of my palm.” The video has amassed 5.5 million views as of Friday morning. In the comments section, viewers shared their thoughts on when the chain was at its peak in terms of portion sizes and overall quality.

“I remember the first Chipotle burrito I got and was in shock how large it was,” one viewer wrote.

Several viewers noted that the burritos used to be extremely difficult for the employees to fold. “I remember the whole point of chipotle was that they stuffed the burritos so far u were surprised they could wrap and close them. Like that was the whole shtick,” one person commented.

Another viewer said, “I’d give anything for a 2003 Chipotle burrito.”

Not only is Niccol denying Chipotle has shrunk its portion sizes, but Forbes reported that the chain’s chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, Laurie Schalow, backed him up. “There have been no changes in our portion sizes, and we have reinforced proper portioning with our employees,” she told the outlet. She also noted that you can ask for an additional portion, although that does, of course, cost extra.

