‘Who remembers when Chipotle used to give you a free burrito on Halloween?’: Customers slam Chipotle’s $6 Boorito deal

Chipotle has long faced criticism from internet users for its prices.

While the chain offers a variety of options for customers, users on the internet have frequently noted what they perceive to be prices that do not fit with the product they actually get. Several users have noted that they ordered burrito bowls, only to find the total cost to be around $20. Others claimed that their costs have gone even higher, with one user saying that they were charged around $25 for their meal.

Over the years, Chipotle has offered several deals to reduce prices for customers. Back in 2021, the store offered $5 entrees and free burritos through a digital store in the video game Roblox as part of its “Boorito” promotion. This occasionally led to in-store issues, with one user showing that their local Chipotle was 2 hours behind on orders.

On Halloween of this year, Chipotle renewed the Boorito promotion, offering $6 entrees for those utilizing the promotion.

Customers were not thrilled.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Eva (@eatswithevad) showed some of the deals one can get this Halloween. Amongst those deals was Chipotle’s Boorito promotion—only it came with a caveat.

“Who remembers when Chipotle used to give you a free burrito on Halloween if you showed up in a costume?” she asks in the video. “Or maybe it was a dollar?”

TikTok user Gracey (@dealcheats) shared a similar sentiment in the comments of her video announcing the deal.

“Remember when we had to dress up in costume to get this deal a few years back,” she wrote in a comment.

According to Slate, the “Boorito” promotion has a long history.

“Back in 2008, the boorito was free but you had to dress as a burrito to get it,” writes Alison Griswold. Since then, the price has only increased. The boorito was $2 in 2012, before increasing to $3 the following two years.

In the comments section of both Eva and Gracey’s videos, users longed for the days of lower prices.

“Remember when burritos were actually $6,” said a commenter.

“It used to be free,” recounted another.

“When i worked there summer before college a bowl/burrito was $6.25,” stated a third.

The Dailiy Dot reached out to Eva, Gracey, and Chipotle via email.

Update 10:10am CT Oct. 31: In an email to the Daily Dot, Eva recounted her personal experience with the Boorito.

“As a college student, I recall waiting in a line wrapped around the building while dressed in costume for my boorito. Back then, I would do anything to save a buck,” she explained. “Looking back, I recall giggling with friends as we conversed with other Chipotle fans about our costumes. There was a sense of community and festivity.”

“The evolution in the Boorito deal mirrors the changes we have seen in modern society to meet a fast-paced lifestyle valuing efficiency and convenience,” she continued. “While the new structure allows more people to take advantage of the deal with mobile ordering, the excitement has definitely diminished. Costume may not be required this year, but I will be showing up in costume. Life is too short not to celebrate the little joys.”