‘The total came up to 500 and like 10 dollars’: Chipotle customer can’t believe she caught workers doing this

TikToker Faye (@fayebaee) walks into Chipotle on her lunch break, only to find something unexpected—the staff building a “10-foot burrito.”

“So I’m in Chipotle for a regular day of lunch at school, and they making this big [expletive], 10-foot, massive [expletives] burrito. Like, the [expletive] was so big, the whole team had to help,” she says, clearly in awe.

She pans the camera to show the staff working together to wrap the giant burrito in aluminum foil, which stretches across the entire counter, nearly reaching the register.

She zooms in on one of the workers, joking, “Look, he looks tired!”

Then, she adds, “The total came up to 500 and like 10 dollars.”

Viewers respond

The viral video has 371,000 views. Many viewers flood the comments with questions and curiosities about the massive order.

“I just want to know… WHY?” one person asks.

“I NEED to know who bought this,” another inquires.

“How do you even order this?” a third commenter wonders.

Faye is quick to post an update in a second video. She shows the man who ordered the burrito, filming him as he slides it onto a table while providing hilarious commentary.

“Now, tell me, look at how they had to slide that big [expletive] off the table!” she exclaims.

She continues, “And it was only three guys for YouTube, but [expletive], look how long this is, y’all.”

Who Ordered the Burrito?

In the comments section, the man reveals himself as Tyler Blanchard (@tylerblanchard) and responds, “New video coming soon. You are amazing. I love your commentary. To everyone wondering, I tipped the staff, had permission, and paid for the meals of anyone who was inconvenienced.”

Tyler Blanchard is no stranger to creating massive burritos. He previously attempted to make the world’s largest burrito but has since broken his own record in this much-anticipated video, in which Faye happened to catch the behind-the-scenes action.

He kicks off the video with, “This is the new world’s largest Chipotle burrito,” holding up the infamous burrito from Faye’s video.

The video cuts to him ordering, where we hear the full list of ingredients:

“Can we get, like, 40 tortillas, please?” he asks.

“I want white rice, brown rice, black beans, pinto beans,” he orders.

Then he adds lots of meat, peppers, queso, salsa, and guacamole.

As he continues ordering, the line behind him grows, and when they are done adding the contents, the staff wrestle to fold and pack the enormous burrito.

The $510 Burrito: Ingredients & Final Price

At the cash register, Tyler faces the “moment of truth.” “The grand total of the burrito is $510,” he exclaims before sharing his plans to donate the giant burrito to a food bank.

The Daily Dot reached out to Faye via TikTok comment and Tyler Blanchard and Chipotle via email.

