‘This happened to us too’: Couple has gender reveal right at their table at Chili’s. It doesn’t go to plan 

Gender reveal parties are a bottomless well of viral moments on the internet. Viewers have seen everything from gender-reveal pancakes at IHOP to a gender-reveal lasagna. One of the latest examples: a charmingly confusing party at a Chili’s Grill & Bar.

TikTok creator Hagan (@hagan_in_there) recently held her baby’s gender reveal at the popular chain restaurant, and it didn’t go according to plan. The video has 1.6 million views and 91,000 likes as of Monday morning.

In the video, Hagan and her husband get ready to cut into a white-frosted cake with flute glasses. Hagan guesses that the inside of the cake will reveal that they are having a boy, while her husband bets on it being a girl.

Once they make their cuts, though, confusion creeps across their faces. Inside the white cake are many little flecks of color—both blue and pink. They sit there for a minute, puzzled.

“Oh, it’s pink!” Hagan eventually says, having a good laugh. A photo reveals that though the multicolored confetti cake sponge has flecks of both colors (yellow, too), there’s a core of pink frosting in the middle.

“It’s a girl,” Hagan’s husband says.

“Pro tip: don’t order a confetti cake for your gender reveal,” the text overlay on the video reads. Hagan added in the caption, “Do, however, have an intimate gender reveal at @Chili’s Grill & Bar … looook yall my pregnancy craving for a confetti cake trumped all logical thinking!!!”

“If it makes you feel any better, when I saw the words confetti cake I assumed it was a cake that exploded with confetti,” one commenter wrote. The creator replied, “If it would have exploded with pink confetti at least it would have been less confusing.”

“Okay but the baker could have made that pink just a tad bit brighter!” another commenter wrote.

“This is the only gender reveal I have ever loved! So adorable,” someone commented.

“I’m sorry but not entirely sure about this reveal. I’m thinking you may have a surprise during labor,” a viewer chimed in. Hagan replied, “We confirmed with blood test after this bc I was not sold either.”

“The way I was making the same damn face as y’all,” a comment read.

One person said, “this happened to us too.”

“As a baker, I would’ve used only pink sprinkles and pink buttercream,” another viewer wrote.

Even the official Chili’s TikTok account commented: “awe congrats!!!!” The creator replied, “Gunna name my daughter Chili.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot via TikTok direct message, Hagan explained why the couple hosted their gender reveal at the home of skillet queso. Their first Valentine’s Day date was at Chili’s, she said. The couple got their gender results on Feb. 12 and decided that a Valentine’s Day reveal at the restaurant just made sense.

“My husband went to Chili’s earlier in the day and set out flowers and balloons and made it really special!” Hagan told the Dot. “The staff was so helpful and it was fun to keep our tradition going.”

The creator added, “I was definitely surprised the video went viral. You never know what will or won’t go viral on TikTok. Thankfully most of the comments have been positive and really sweet.”

The Dot also reached out to Chili’s via email.