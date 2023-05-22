‘As a server I LOVE when people take their time’: Viewers defend Chili’s customers who played Uno at table

A viral video of two best friends catching up while playing a card game at Chili’s has sparked debate on TikTok.

In the short video posted by Jess (@thejessfitch), she explains that she was in need of a heart-to-heart talk with her best friend.

The friends decide to meet up at the popular casual dining restaurant Chili’s. They grab a table, order extra large margaritas, and begin talking through their feelings while playing a few rounds of Uno with a miniature deck of cards.

The small Uno cards look a bit comical and even tinier next to the extra-large margarita glasses.

Viewers can hear tranquil music playing over the clip, giving the whole scene an even more wholesome vibe.

Jess seems to be an avid Uno player, given that she has “playing @uno” in her TikTok bio.

The video struck a nerve online, with the six-second clip garnering a whopping 6.6 million views and nearly 6,000 comments.

Even the official Uno TikTok account commented, reminding Jess and her friend to not forget to order chips and salsa for their restaurant game night.

Several commenters were concerned about replicating Jess’ hang-out idea for fear that the wait staff would get annoyed. But several waiters in the comments said it was fine, especially if they did it during a slow time or day.

“Why everyone tripping about the waiter/waitress w/available seating. Sit there play the game & get those drinks.Be unbothered and tip GREAT @ the end,” read a popular comment which had more than 9,400 likes.

“As a server I LOVE when people take their time cause yes, give me my break,” another chimed in.

“As the only waitress at a small restaurant, I would let you guys sit and enjoy your time maybe even put a movie for you guys on our tv,” a person said.

Others said they found the activity inspiring and are looking forward to re-creating it themselves.

“Summer bucket list!! Uno in a restaurant,” one commenter wrote.

“Damn, sounds like a good idea, but I cant drink so I’ll go with the chips like my mom and dad did when they were dating,” another shared.

And another had a rather clever joke. “When they give you the bill, you drop the reverse card on them,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jess for comment via Instagram DM and to Chili’s and Mattel via email.