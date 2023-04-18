‘$23/hr at chili’s?? I’m in vet med and don’t even make $13 an hour’: Worker says she makes $23 an hour at Chili’s, sees no point in getting a degree

In a now-viral TikTok, a worker shares that she makes $23 an hour at Chili’s, which makes her question her choice to get a business degree.

TikTok user Hope (@alomanomaroma) posted the video on April 15. The text overlay reads, “Thinking about how I’m going to college for business but already make $23 an hour at Chili’s.”

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual salary for a business degree holder is $65,000. That’s around $31 an hour.

In the comments section, viewers were taken aback by Hope’s high wage. Some even shared that they make less even after going to college.

“$16 with a bachelors in my field,” one commenter said.

“$23/hr at chili’s?? i’m in vet med and don’t even make $13 an hour,” another wrote.

However, others urged her to get a degree, saying it “opens doors.”

“Bro please go to college, i make 4k after taxes and i’m barely saving up 600 per months. bills are like crazy,” one user wrote.

“Getting a degree opens tons of doors so don’t undervalue it esp for future stability. But if you have a good door open already that’s good for you too,” a second said.

“I have seen so. many. people. regret settling into serving box kitchens. there’s no escaping at some point,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted Hope via TikTok comment and Chili’s via email contact form for further information.