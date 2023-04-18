Chili's employee with caption 'Thinking about how I'm going to college for business but already make 23$ an hr at chilis' (l) Chilis building with sign and blue sky (c) Chili's employee with caption 'Thinking about how I'm going to college for business but already make 23$ an hr at chilis' (r)

Billy F Blume Jr/Shutterstock @alomanomaroma/TikTok (Licensed) by Caterina Cox

‘$23/hr at chili’s?? I’m in vet med and don’t even make $13 an hour’: Worker says she makes $23 an hour at Chili’s, sees no point in getting a degree

'Like whyyyy am i getting a degree when i make 800 a weekend serving?'

Rebekah Harding 

Rebekah Harding

Trending

Posted on Apr 18, 2023

In a now-viral TikTok, a worker shares that she makes $23 an hour at Chili’s, which makes her question her choice to get a business degree.

TikTok user Hope (@alomanomaroma) posted the video on April 15. The text overlay reads, “Thinking about how I’m going to college for business but already make $23 an hour at Chili’s.”

@alomanomaroma #chilis #whygetadegree? ♬ 2016 – 6Silky

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual salary for a business degree holder is $65,000. That’s around $31 an hour.

In the comments section, viewers were taken aback by Hope’s high wage. Some even shared that they make less even after going to college.

“$16 with a bachelors in my field,” one commenter said.

“$23/hr at chili’s?? i’m in vet med and don’t even make $13 an hour,” another wrote.

However, others urged her to get a degree, saying it “opens doors.”

“Bro please go to college, i make 4k after taxes and i’m barely saving up 600 per months. bills are like crazy,” one user wrote.

“Getting a degree opens tons of doors so don’t undervalue it esp for future stability. But if you have a good door open already that’s good for you too,” a second said.

“I have seen so. many. people. regret settling into serving box kitchens. there’s no escaping at some point,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted Hope via TikTok comment and Chili’s via email contact form for further information.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Apr 18, 2023, 5:02 pm CDT

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

Rebekah Harding
 