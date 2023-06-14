‘Me because I feel so weird going in when I’m not working’: Chick-fil-A worker DoorDashes Chick-fil-A to herself to avoid co-workers ridiculing her

Fellow fast food workers deeply related to a Chick-fil-A employee who ordered from her location online to avoid judgment from her co-workers.

TikToker Riley (@riris.spammmmm) posted about her tactic on May 30. In the clip, Riley appears to be sitting on the floor with her legs crisis-crossed while holding a Chick-fil-A bag and accompanying drink.

She explains that she works at Chick-fil-A, and when she goes in on her days off to get food, her co-workers judge her.

Instead of dealing with their looks and comments, Riley pays the extra fee to get her food delivered via DoorDash.

“Every time I order it when I’m not at work I get judged by my coworkers. So now I door dash it so they can’t judge me,” she wrote in a text overlay.

In the caption, she added that it’s the “Only downside of working at cfa.”

The video has over 245,000 views and dozens of comments. Several commenters related to Riley’s experience.

“Me because I feel so weird going in when I’m not working???” one person said.

Some said they even have to change their name on the delivery app so their co-workers don’t know it’s them.

“I did delivery and I still get judged lol. I’ll get a text from them,” one worker shared.

“Lol I work at taco bell and have my doordash name changed so that I don’t get bullied,” another wrote.

Others said they actually love it when co-workers stop by to pick up food during their off hours.

“I work there too and me and my other coworkers go in on our days off and everyone loves it it’s like a guest star appearance,” one viewer said.

“I used to work at CFA and at least the location that I worked at didn’t bother to judge, they would treat me like family,” a second shared.

In a comment, Riley clarified that the love between her and her co-workers is mutual, and their teasing is “just supposed to be funny.”

The Daily Dot contacted Riley via TikTok comment for further information.