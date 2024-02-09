‘A piece of my bread is missing’: Woman says Chick-fil-A’s Valentine’s Day biscuits are an excuse to give customers less food

A user on TikTok is calling out Chick-fil-A after alleging that the chain’s heart-shaped Valentine’s Day biscuits offer customers less bread.

In a video with over 121,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Kimmy (@kimmykatb) shares her disdain for the heart-shaped biscuit.

“I don’t know why Chick-fil-A, every time around Valentine’s Day, they want to make a heart-shaped biscuit,” she says in the video. “I feel like a piece of my bread is missing.”

She then points to the divot in the bread that composes the top of the heart shape.

“I would like this piece of the bread,” she declares. “I do not need this piece of the bread taken out to make a heart-shaped biscuit. Chick-fil-A, give me the rest of the bread, please.”

For context, Chick-fil-A has a history of rolling out a number of promotions around Valentine’s Day. For example, right now, the company’s website is offering heart-shaped trays for a variety of products. Per the website, one can get “30-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis®, 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves” in specially-designed heart-shaped containers in honor of Valentine’s Day.

While the website does not make mention of any heart-shaped biscuits, at least one Chick-fil-A location has confirmed that they will be offering them, and other internet users have claimed that they’ve received heart-shaped biscuits from their local Chick-fil-A this year.

This upsets people like TikTok user Kimmy.

“@Chick-fil-A stop forcing Valentine’s Day on us and give me the rest of the bread please!” she exclaims in the caption of her video.

In the comments section, some users agreed with the TikToker.

“Like I’m very much single and would like my whole biscuit,” a user stated.

“Girl I’ve always said the same thing,” offered another.

That said, others were not sure that the heart-shaped biscuit actually contained less bread.

“They make the biscuits in store. I’m pretty sure they use the same about of dough,” detailed a commenter.

“I think they just shape the dough before it’s baked, nothing’s missing,” said a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kimmy via TikTok comment and Chick-fil-A via email.