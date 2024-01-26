‘Bro just leaked the company’: Popeyes worker mocks what store will be releasing for Valentine’s Day

Fans of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen heart-shaped and strawberry biscuits can rejoice—the limited-edition items may be combined for Valentine’s Day 2024.

The company has not made an official announcement about the return of the menu item, which features strawberry pieces baked into the biscuits, but an employee may have made the announcement for them online.

A seven-second video posted by @darealk9 shows a box showing the frozen biscuits, indicating they may be returning soon to some Popeye’s locations.

In the video that has drawn over 280,000 views as of Friday, someone off-camera says, “Man, they got them heart-covered strawberry biscuits, what the f*ck bro,” mocking the potential future menu item.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @darealk9 via Instagram direct message and to Popeye’s via email regarding the video.

A specialty menu item that first debuted in 2019, Popeyes has served heart-shaped biscuits previously to coincide with National Buttermilk Biscuit Day. Last year, the company added strawberries to its biscuits, pairing them with icing and creating a dessert item. It is unclear whether this is the first time the heart-shaped strawberry biscuits will be available.

Many viewers disagreed with the poster, writing that they found the novelty menu item to be cute for the holiday. Some of these viewers wrote that they would be buying some for the special people in their life once they became available to purchase, with one viewer positing that they might launch on or around Feb. 5.

“This is so cute,” one commenter wrote.

“No these are really cute,” another agreed.

“They might choke u to death but they are so cute,” another user wrote.

Others shared that they would rather have the chain bring back something else, like the limited-time beignets served in the past.

“The strawberry biscuits are so dry bring back the beignets,” one commenter wrote.

“It should have been a pie or some,” another commented.

Some viewers who listened closely to the audio mocked the employee who mocked the biscuits, describing them as heart-covered rather than heart-shaped.

“Heart-covered strawberry biscuits,” one said. “let me add tht to the list.”